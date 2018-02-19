KBS NEWS

뉴스

‘망언’ NBC 해설자 두둔…美 언론 논평 논란
[단독] 美 언론, 평창올림픽 잇단 ‘망언’…NBC 해설자 두둔까지
미 포춘(Fortune), ‘망언’ NBC 해설자 두둔미국 경제전문지 포춘(Fortune)이 2018 평창 올림픽...
MB의 ‘거짓말’ 처벌 가능할까?…뇌물 대가성 입증되면 중형 불가피
MB의 ‘거짓말’ 처벌 가능할까?…뇌물 대가성 입증되면 중형 불가피
만일 다스의 실 소유자가 이명박(MB) 전 대통령이라면 그동안 거짓말을 해온 것이 된 이 전 대통령은...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
평창동계올림픽
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
MERS Responsibility
입력 2018.02.19 (15:00) | 수정 2018.02.19 (16:41) News Today
동영상영역 시작
MERS Responsibility 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The court has issued a ruling that acknowledges for the first time the state's responsibility in the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome outbreak in 2015. The ruling noted that the government's epidemiological investigation was lacking and its initial response came too late.

[Pkg]

A Mr. Lee in his 60s was infected with the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome while hospitalized for an ankle injury three years ago. He was infected from patient No. 16 staying in the same room. Patient No. 16, in turn, got the virus from patient No. 1. Both patient No. 1 and 16 were super-spreaders, infecting 28 and 23 people, respectively. Mr. Lee, who recovered completely after a month, sued the state but the court's first ruling said that the state was not responsible. The appellate court saw it differently, however. The appeals court judges believed that the government could have fully blocked the course of infection. The court reasoned that public health authorities responded late to patient No. 1 At the time, the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention refused to conduct tests, because Bahrain, the country patient No.1 had visited, was not categorized as a MERS-occurring country. Meanwhile, that patient had become a super-spreader. The court also stated that the hospital's epidemiological survey was shoddy, which eventually delayed the tracking of patient No. 16.

[Soundbite] Lee Yong-jae(Attorney for Plaintiff) : "The ruling is significant in that the court sounded a warning about how much effort must be put in to prevent the occurrence and spread of an infectious disease."

The court, which acknowledged the state's responsibility for the first time, ruled that Mr. Lee be compensated with 10 million won. This ruling is expected to leave considerable impact on other MERS-related lawsuits currently underway.
  • MERS Responsibility
    • 입력 2018.02.19 (15:00)
    • 수정 2018.02.19 (16:41)
    News Today
MERS Responsibility
[Anchor Lead]

The court has issued a ruling that acknowledges for the first time the state's responsibility in the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome outbreak in 2015. The ruling noted that the government's epidemiological investigation was lacking and its initial response came too late.

[Pkg]

A Mr. Lee in his 60s was infected with the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome while hospitalized for an ankle injury three years ago. He was infected from patient No. 16 staying in the same room. Patient No. 16, in turn, got the virus from patient No. 1. Both patient No. 1 and 16 were super-spreaders, infecting 28 and 23 people, respectively. Mr. Lee, who recovered completely after a month, sued the state but the court's first ruling said that the state was not responsible. The appellate court saw it differently, however. The appeals court judges believed that the government could have fully blocked the course of infection. The court reasoned that public health authorities responded late to patient No. 1 At the time, the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention refused to conduct tests, because Bahrain, the country patient No.1 had visited, was not categorized as a MERS-occurring country. Meanwhile, that patient had become a super-spreader. The court also stated that the hospital's epidemiological survey was shoddy, which eventually delayed the tracking of patient No. 16.

[Soundbite] Lee Yong-jae(Attorney for Plaintiff) : "The ruling is significant in that the court sounded a warning about how much effort must be put in to prevent the occurrence and spread of an infectious disease."

The court, which acknowledged the state's responsibility for the first time, ruled that Mr. Lee be compensated with 10 million won. This ruling is expected to leave considerable impact on other MERS-related lawsuits currently underway.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Legal Fees Payment
  2. 다음기사 Tariff Decision
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
2018 평창동계올림픽
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.‘방송 불가’…평창올림픽 KBS 기자들의 곤혹사
  2. 2.美, 평창올림픽 잇단 ‘망언’…NBC 해설자 두둔까지
  3. 3.‘서비스 세계 1위’ 인천공항, 정시 출발률은 ‘꼴찌’
  4. 4.이란 여객기 산에 충돌…“탑승자 65명 전원 숨져”
  5. 5.“위대한 챔피언들”…국적 넘은 이상화-고다이라 ‘10년 우정’
  6. 6.“모두가 연인? No!”…아이스댄스 파트너 구하기 어렵네
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.