[Anchor Lead]



A new star has emerged in the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. It’s the Olympic mascot Suhorang. The adorable mascot is fulfilling its role of promoting South Korea as well as the Olympic Games.



[Soundbite] Everyone, here are the winners!



[Pkg]



Atop the podium the Olympians hold dolls representing officials from the Joseon Dynasty who passed a state civil service exam. Masks of the Winter Games mascot Suhorang is seen everywhere. An Olympic souvenir store is packed with customers.



[Soundbite] Kim Min-hee(Seoul Resident) : "No one knows when South Korea would host this festival again. So I came from Seoul to purchase gifts for my friends."



It sells 1,100 kinds of goods on Suhorang, from stuffed toys of every sporting event to unique winter survival supplies. Sales have been surging from the early stage of the global Games. These dolls showcasing Korea's traditional charms are especially popular among foreign tourists and athletes. There no denying the global appeal of the cheerful white tiger, a symbol of the Korean people.



[Soundbite] Australian



Suhorang has become a star online as well, through various fun video clips showcasing some adorable moments. Suhorang has caught the eyes of Olympic viewers across the world, just as 1988 Seoul Olympic mascot Hodori did 30 years ago.

Adorable Mascot

입력 2018.02.19 (15:07) 수정 2018.02.19 (16:41) News Today

