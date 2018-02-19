[Anchor Lead]



The Olympic mood is heating up in Gangneung and PyeongChang as we reach the halfway point of the Winter Games. K-pop is said to be adding a lot of extra flavor to the festive atmosphere.



In the women's short track speed skating semifinal in which South Korea's Choi Min-jeong is competing, the cheering heats up over a song from the five-mmeber rock back "Jangmi Yeokwan" or "Rose Motel." Even foreigners are immersed in the festive atmosphere while singing along and dancing to the song. Cheers resound through the ice rink, when Choi Min-jeong was confirmed to have advanced to the finals.



Cheerleaders and cheerleading squads liven up the mood with dancing ahead of the finals. Singers wish good luck to the athletes with songs. The performance venue lit up further, as it was confirmed that South Korea won a third gold medal. K-pop idol groups created a performance spectacle and turned the moment into a celebration of the nation's victory.



[Soundbite] Heo In-soon(Gyeonggi-do Prov. Resident) : "It feels more real and lively. It is good to be here."



[Soundbite] Park Na-yeon(Gyeonggi-do Prov. Resident) : "It is more fun to cheer along with other people. I feel more excited."



More K-pop concerts will take place at Gangneung Olympic Park on February 23rd and March 10th during the Paralympics Games to cheer on the athletes and the nation.

K-Pop At The Games

입력 2018.02.19 (15:08) 수정 2018.02.19 (16:41) News Today

