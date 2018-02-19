KBS NEWS

뉴스

‘망언’ NBC 해설자 두둔…美 언론 논평 논란
[단독] 美 언론, 평창올림픽 잇단 ‘망언’…NBC 해설자 두둔까지
미 포춘(Fortune), ‘망언’ NBC 해설자 두둔미국 경제전문지 포춘(Fortune)이 2018 평창 올림픽...
MB의 ‘거짓말’ 처벌 가능할까?…뇌물 대가성 입증되면 중형 불가피
MB의 ‘거짓말’ 처벌 가능할까?…뇌물 대가성 입증되면 중형 불가피
만일 다스의 실 소유자가 이명박(MB) 전 대통령이라면 그동안 거짓말을 해온 것이 된 이 전 대통령은...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
평창동계올림픽
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
K-Pop At The Games
입력 2018.02.19 (15:08) | 수정 2018.02.19 (16:41) News Today
동영상영역 시작
K-Pop At The Games 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Olympic mood is heating up in Gangneung and PyeongChang as we reach the halfway point of the Winter Games. K-pop is said to be adding a lot of extra flavor to the festive atmosphere.

[Pkg]

In the women's short track speed skating semifinal in which South Korea's Choi Min-jeong is competing, the cheering heats up over a song from the five-mmeber rock back "Jangmi Yeokwan" or "Rose Motel." Even foreigners are immersed in the festive atmosphere while singing along and dancing to the song. Cheers resound through the ice rink, when Choi Min-jeong was confirmed to have advanced to the finals.

[Soundbite] (American Tourist)

Cheerleaders and cheerleading squads liven up the mood with dancing ahead of the finals. Singers wish good luck to the athletes with songs. The performance venue lit up further, as it was confirmed that South Korea won a third gold medal. K-pop idol groups created a performance spectacle and turned the moment into a celebration of the nation's victory.

[Soundbite] Heo In-soon(Gyeonggi-do Prov. Resident) : "It feels more real and lively. It is good to be here."

[Soundbite] Park Na-yeon(Gyeonggi-do Prov. Resident) : "It is more fun to cheer along with other people. I feel more excited."

More K-pop concerts will take place at Gangneung Olympic Park on February 23rd and March 10th during the Paralympics Games to cheer on the athletes and the nation.
  • K-Pop At The Games
    • 입력 2018.02.19 (15:08)
    • 수정 2018.02.19 (16:41)
    News Today
K-Pop At The Games
[Anchor Lead]

The Olympic mood is heating up in Gangneung and PyeongChang as we reach the halfway point of the Winter Games. K-pop is said to be adding a lot of extra flavor to the festive atmosphere.

[Pkg]

In the women's short track speed skating semifinal in which South Korea's Choi Min-jeong is competing, the cheering heats up over a song from the five-mmeber rock back "Jangmi Yeokwan" or "Rose Motel." Even foreigners are immersed in the festive atmosphere while singing along and dancing to the song. Cheers resound through the ice rink, when Choi Min-jeong was confirmed to have advanced to the finals.

[Soundbite] (American Tourist)

Cheerleaders and cheerleading squads liven up the mood with dancing ahead of the finals. Singers wish good luck to the athletes with songs. The performance venue lit up further, as it was confirmed that South Korea won a third gold medal. K-pop idol groups created a performance spectacle and turned the moment into a celebration of the nation's victory.

[Soundbite] Heo In-soon(Gyeonggi-do Prov. Resident) : "It feels more real and lively. It is good to be here."

[Soundbite] Park Na-yeon(Gyeonggi-do Prov. Resident) : "It is more fun to cheer along with other people. I feel more excited."

More K-pop concerts will take place at Gangneung Olympic Park on February 23rd and March 10th during the Paralympics Games to cheer on the athletes and the nation.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Adorable Mascot
  2. 다음기사 Homegrown Rocket Tech
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
2018 평창동계올림픽
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.‘방송 불가’…평창올림픽 KBS 기자들의 곤혹사
  2. 2.美, 평창올림픽 잇단 ‘망언’…NBC 해설자 두둔까지
  3. 3.‘서비스 세계 1위’ 인천공항, 정시 출발률은 ‘꼴찌’
  4. 4.이란 여객기 산에 충돌…“탑승자 65명 전원 숨져”
  5. 5.“위대한 챔피언들”…국적 넘은 이상화-고다이라 ‘10년 우정’
  6. 6.“모두가 연인? No!”…아이스댄스 파트너 구하기 어렵네
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.