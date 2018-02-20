KBS NEWS

뉴스

“한 번도 같이 훈련한 적 없어”…女 팀추월 왜 그런가 했더니
“한 번도 같이 훈련한 적 없어”…女 팀추월 왜 그런가 했더니
스피드스케이팅 여자 팀추월 대표팀을 향한 비난이 사그라지지 않고 있다.흔히 경기가 끝나면...
연극배우 김지현도 이윤택에 성폭력 피해…“임신에 낙태까지”
배우 김지현도 이윤택에 성폭력 피해…“임신에 낙태까지”
이윤택 전 연희단거리패 예술감독에게 성폭력을 당했다는 폭로가 추가됐다. 19일 이윤택 전 감독이 공개적...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
평창동계올림픽
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Countering Trade Policy
입력 2018.02.20 (14:56) | 수정 2018.02.20 (16:41) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Countering Trade Policy 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in appears to be taking on trade policy pressure from Washington. As Korean exporters are likely to sustain damages, the South Korean president has instructed his administration to bring the case before the World Trade Organization and determine if Washington's intentions are in violation of the Korea-U.S. free trade agreement.

[Pkg]

President Moon Jae-in has instructed his administration to take pro-active measures against the U.S. government's tough import restrictions. He wants to safeguard Korea's exports of major items, such as steel and washing machines. The president says that Korea must use diverse means to stand up against Washington's irrational protectionist trade policies.

[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "We must be unwavering and confident in addressing irrational protectionist trade policies by bringing the case before the WTO and uncovering violations of the Korea-U.S. FTA. We must also take issue with any unfair stipulations in the bilateral FTA when negotiating its revision."

President Moon has also instructed his administration to promote innovative growth and to diversify the nation's exports in order to bolster the export competitiveness of Korean businesses. A Cheong Wa Dae official said the president believes that national security and trade have a different kind of logic and must be tackled differently.

[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "The government and business sector should have confidence in overcoming this together."

Regarding GM Korea's decision to shut down its factory in Gunsan, President Moon has ordered his administration to form a government task force to boost the regional economy and devise special measures. He stressed that the government must consider designating the city of Gunsan as a special industrial crisis response zone or employment crisis zone, and devise emergency measures to help those who have lost their jobs.
  • Countering Trade Policy
    • 입력 2018.02.20 (14:56)
    • 수정 2018.02.20 (16:41)
    News Today
Countering Trade Policy
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in appears to be taking on trade policy pressure from Washington. As Korean exporters are likely to sustain damages, the South Korean president has instructed his administration to bring the case before the World Trade Organization and determine if Washington's intentions are in violation of the Korea-U.S. free trade agreement.

[Pkg]

President Moon Jae-in has instructed his administration to take pro-active measures against the U.S. government's tough import restrictions. He wants to safeguard Korea's exports of major items, such as steel and washing machines. The president says that Korea must use diverse means to stand up against Washington's irrational protectionist trade policies.

[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "We must be unwavering and confident in addressing irrational protectionist trade policies by bringing the case before the WTO and uncovering violations of the Korea-U.S. FTA. We must also take issue with any unfair stipulations in the bilateral FTA when negotiating its revision."

President Moon has also instructed his administration to promote innovative growth and to diversify the nation's exports in order to bolster the export competitiveness of Korean businesses. A Cheong Wa Dae official said the president believes that national security and trade have a different kind of logic and must be tackled differently.

[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "The government and business sector should have confidence in overcoming this together."

Regarding GM Korea's decision to shut down its factory in Gunsan, President Moon has ordered his administration to form a government task force to boost the regional economy and devise special measures. He stressed that the government must consider designating the city of Gunsan as a special industrial crisis response zone or employment crisis zone, and devise emergency measures to help those who have lost their jobs.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 [headline]
  2. 다음기사 GM Plant Closure
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
2018 평창동계올림픽
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.“한 번도 같이 훈련한 적 없어”…女 팀추월 왜 그런가
  2. 2.연극배우 김지현도 이윤택에 성폭력 피해…“낙태까지”
  3. 3.B사 자동차를 돌로 똑같이 조각했더니…
  4. 4.김연아, 민유라-겜린 아이스댄스 현장서 응원
  5. 5.KBS 이강석 해설위원 “여자 팀추월, 노선영 잘못 아냐”
  6. 6.‘망가진 팀워크’…여자 팀추월 논란의 장면 다시 보니
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.