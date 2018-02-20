[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in appears to be taking on trade policy pressure from Washington. As Korean exporters are likely to sustain damages, the South Korean president has instructed his administration to bring the case before the World Trade Organization and determine if Washington's intentions are in violation of the Korea-U.S. free trade agreement.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in has instructed his administration to take pro-active measures against the U.S. government's tough import restrictions. He wants to safeguard Korea's exports of major items, such as steel and washing machines. The president says that Korea must use diverse means to stand up against Washington's irrational protectionist trade policies.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "We must be unwavering and confident in addressing irrational protectionist trade policies by bringing the case before the WTO and uncovering violations of the Korea-U.S. FTA. We must also take issue with any unfair stipulations in the bilateral FTA when negotiating its revision."



President Moon has also instructed his administration to promote innovative growth and to diversify the nation's exports in order to bolster the export competitiveness of Korean businesses. A Cheong Wa Dae official said the president believes that national security and trade have a different kind of logic and must be tackled differently.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "The government and business sector should have confidence in overcoming this together."



Regarding GM Korea's decision to shut down its factory in Gunsan, President Moon has ordered his administration to form a government task force to boost the regional economy and devise special measures. He stressed that the government must consider designating the city of Gunsan as a special industrial crisis response zone or employment crisis zone, and devise emergency measures to help those who have lost their jobs.

Countering Trade Policy

입력 2018.02.20 (14:56) 수정 2018.02.20 (16:41) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in appears to be taking on trade policy pressure from Washington. As Korean exporters are likely to sustain damages, the South Korean president has instructed his administration to bring the case before the World Trade Organization and determine if Washington's intentions are in violation of the Korea-U.S. free trade agreement.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in has instructed his administration to take pro-active measures against the U.S. government's tough import restrictions. He wants to safeguard Korea's exports of major items, such as steel and washing machines. The president says that Korea must use diverse means to stand up against Washington's irrational protectionist trade policies.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "We must be unwavering and confident in addressing irrational protectionist trade policies by bringing the case before the WTO and uncovering violations of the Korea-U.S. FTA. We must also take issue with any unfair stipulations in the bilateral FTA when negotiating its revision."



President Moon has also instructed his administration to promote innovative growth and to diversify the nation's exports in order to bolster the export competitiveness of Korean businesses. A Cheong Wa Dae official said the president believes that national security and trade have a different kind of logic and must be tackled differently.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "The government and business sector should have confidence in overcoming this together."



Regarding GM Korea's decision to shut down its factory in Gunsan, President Moon has ordered his administration to form a government task force to boost the regional economy and devise special measures. He stressed that the government must consider designating the city of Gunsan as a special industrial crisis response zone or employment crisis zone, and devise emergency measures to help those who have lost their jobs.