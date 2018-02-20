GM Plant Closure

[Anchor Lead]



Among the General Motors plants in Korea, the biggest one is the Bupyeong plant in Incheon. Tensions are high also in the Incheon region following GM Korea's decision to shut down its Gunsan plant. Partner firms are also demanding support measures.



Following GM Korea's decision to close its Gunsan plant, a sit-in tent has apearred at the carmaker's plant in Bupyeong. Unionized workers from the Gunsan plant have been on strike for a week now.



[Soundbite] Yoo Sang-hyeob(Gunsan Labor Union, GM Korea) : "We don't know what to do. Our families included, everyone's startled and dismayed."



Workers at the Bupyeong factory are concerned the shutdown in Gunsan may lead to the scale-back of other GM plants.



[Soundbite] Kim Gyeong-ho(Bupyeong Labor Union, GM Korea) : "We are requesting a special tax probe by the government or a joint survey involving the government and labor and management representatives."



Partner firms held a meeting with Incheon city officials and called for government negotiations to bring about normalization of the Gunsan plant. Partner firms are fear if the Bupyeong plant is also downsized in the absence of government support, they could go bankrupt as well.



[Soundbite] Moon Seung(Partner Firm Chief) : "A reduction in operations is tantamount to a death sentence. It's the same as a closure."



Incheon city will gather local opinions through next week, and propose response measures to the central government with the potential economic impact in mind. GM's Bupyeong plant is the largest among the automaker's four plants in the nation, employing some 11-thousand employees.

