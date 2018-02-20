KBS NEWS

뉴스

“한 번도 같이 훈련한 적 없어”…女 팀추월 왜 그런가 했더니
“한 번도 같이 훈련한 적 없어”…女 팀추월 왜 그런가 했더니
스피드스케이팅 여자 팀추월 대표팀을 향한 비난이 사그라지지 않고 있다.흔히 경기가 끝나면...
연극배우 김지현도 이윤택에 성폭력 피해…“임신에 낙태까지”
배우 김지현도 이윤택에 성폭력 피해…“임신에 낙태까지”
이윤택 전 연희단거리패 예술감독에게 성폭력을 당했다는 폭로가 추가됐다. 19일 이윤택 전 감독이 공개적...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
평창동계올림픽
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Director Accusations
입력 2018.02.20 (14:59) | 수정 2018.02.20 (16:41) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Director Accusations 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Renowned Korean theater director Lee Youn-taek, known as an icon of Korean theater, has publicly apologized for sexual harassment. However, he denied he ever committed sexual assault.

[Pkg]

Theater director Lee Youn-taek bows to the public to express his apology. This comes five days after Kim Soo-hee, the head of a theater group, revealed on social media that he sexually harassed her about ten years ago. The scandal snowballed after another victim came forward with her testimony of sexual harassment committed by Lee Youn-taek.

[Soundbite] Lee Youn-taek(Theater Director) : “I give my sincere apologies to everyone who has been hurt by me. I feel ashamed and miserable."

Lee says he is willing to receive any kind of punishment, including legal responsibility. However, he denied the accusations of sexual assault.

[Soundbite] Lee Youn-taek(Theater Director) : "I cannot acknowledge that. It was not sexual assault."

Although Lee promised to suspend his career, the presidential office has received more than 20,000 signatures demanding a probe. Since the scandal broke out, Lee has been virtually expelled from the theater world, while the Yeonhee Street Theatre, which he founded, will soon be disbanded. Kim Soo-hee, who was the first to come forward, said she is outraged by Lee's attitude and vowed to take legal measures. The "me too" campaign is gradually spreading to various sectors of society, including the judicial and cultural sectors.
  • Director Accusations
    • 입력 2018.02.20 (14:59)
    • 수정 2018.02.20 (16:41)
    News Today
Director Accusations
[Anchor Lead]

Renowned Korean theater director Lee Youn-taek, known as an icon of Korean theater, has publicly apologized for sexual harassment. However, he denied he ever committed sexual assault.

[Pkg]

Theater director Lee Youn-taek bows to the public to express his apology. This comes five days after Kim Soo-hee, the head of a theater group, revealed on social media that he sexually harassed her about ten years ago. The scandal snowballed after another victim came forward with her testimony of sexual harassment committed by Lee Youn-taek.

[Soundbite] Lee Youn-taek(Theater Director) : “I give my sincere apologies to everyone who has been hurt by me. I feel ashamed and miserable."

Lee says he is willing to receive any kind of punishment, including legal responsibility. However, he denied the accusations of sexual assault.

[Soundbite] Lee Youn-taek(Theater Director) : "I cannot acknowledge that. It was not sexual assault."

Although Lee promised to suspend his career, the presidential office has received more than 20,000 signatures demanding a probe. Since the scandal broke out, Lee has been virtually expelled from the theater world, while the Yeonhee Street Theatre, which he founded, will soon be disbanded. Kim Soo-hee, who was the first to come forward, said she is outraged by Lee's attitude and vowed to take legal measures. The "me too" campaign is gradually spreading to various sectors of society, including the judicial and cultural sectors.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 GM Plant Closure
  2. 다음기사 Real Owner of DAS
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
2018 평창동계올림픽
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.“한 번도 같이 훈련한 적 없어”…女 팀추월 왜 그런가
  2. 2.연극배우 김지현도 이윤택에 성폭력 피해…“낙태까지”
  3. 3.B사 자동차를 돌로 똑같이 조각했더니…
  4. 4.김연아, 민유라-겜린 아이스댄스 현장서 응원
  5. 5.KBS 이강석 해설위원 “여자 팀추월, 노선영 잘못 아냐”
  6. 6.‘망가진 팀워크’…여자 팀추월 논란의 장면 다시 보니
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.