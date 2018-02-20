Director Accusations

[Anchor Lead]



Renowned Korean theater director Lee Youn-taek, known as an icon of Korean theater, has publicly apologized for sexual harassment. However, he denied he ever committed sexual assault.



Theater director Lee Youn-taek bows to the public to express his apology. This comes five days after Kim Soo-hee, the head of a theater group, revealed on social media that he sexually harassed her about ten years ago. The scandal snowballed after another victim came forward with her testimony of sexual harassment committed by Lee Youn-taek.



[Soundbite] Lee Youn-taek(Theater Director) : “I give my sincere apologies to everyone who has been hurt by me. I feel ashamed and miserable."



Lee says he is willing to receive any kind of punishment, including legal responsibility. However, he denied the accusations of sexual assault.



[Soundbite] Lee Youn-taek(Theater Director) : "I cannot acknowledge that. It was not sexual assault."



Although Lee promised to suspend his career, the presidential office has received more than 20,000 signatures demanding a probe. Since the scandal broke out, Lee has been virtually expelled from the theater world, while the Yeonhee Street Theatre, which he founded, will soon be disbanded. Kim Soo-hee, who was the first to come forward, said she is outraged by Lee's attitude and vowed to take legal measures. The "me too" campaign is gradually spreading to various sectors of society, including the judicial and cultural sectors.

