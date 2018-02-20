KBS NEWS

뉴스

“한 번도 같이 훈련한 적 없어”…女 팀추월 왜 그런가 했더니
“한 번도 같이 훈련한 적 없어”…女 팀추월 왜 그런가 했더니
스피드스케이팅 여자 팀추월 대표팀을 향한 비난이 사그라지지 않고 있다.흔히 경기가 끝나면...
연극배우 김지현도 이윤택에 성폭력 피해…“임신에 낙태까지”
배우 김지현도 이윤택에 성폭력 피해…“임신에 낙태까지”
이윤택 전 연희단거리패 예술감독에게 성폭력을 당했다는 폭로가 추가됐다. 19일 이윤택 전 감독이 공개적...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
평창동계올림픽
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Real Owner of DAS
입력 2018.02.20 (15:01) | 수정 2018.02.20 (16:41) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Real Owner of DAS 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The starting capital of local auto parts maker DAS came from the money earned after selling a plot of land in Seoul's Dogok-dong area. Verifying how this payment was used can prove the real owner of DAS. Now circumstantial evidence shows that a part of this money reached figures close to former President Lee Myung-bak. The prosecution has unveiled interim investigation results in a case surrounding the ex-president and the auto parts firm.

[Pkg]

Back in 1995, a 42-hundred square meter land in Seoul's Dogok-dong area was sold at 26.3 billion won. The owners of the plot of land at the time were Lee Sang-eun, chair of auto parts maker DAS who is also the elder brother of Ex- President Lee Myung-bak, as well as Lee's brother-in-law Kim Jae-jeong. There is speculation the land actually belonged to the former leader. Prosecutors have been tracing how the money from the real estate transaction was used. First, there were funds systematically withdrawn from DAS chair Lee's bank account. Lee Young-bae and Lee Byung-mo are known to be in charge of deposit and withdrawal-related matters. They are believed to be the asset managers for former President Lee. There's also known to be circumstantial evidence that a portion of the money from the land sale was used to reinvest in DAS or could have went to the former leader's son Lee Si-hyung. What's common in all these possibilities is that the money went to Lee or his family or his close aides. This sheds light on the real owner of the auto parts firm DAS. The prosecution said it has newly confirmed the use of the money earned from the Dogokdong land sale but did not disclose details. Meanwhile an arrest warrant has been issued for Lee Young-bae, the CEO of DAS' affiliate Kumgang and who's believed to be the ex-president's wealth manager. Lee is accused of amassing slush funds of over 6 billion won by inflating costs of scrap iron. He's also charged with embezzling some 3 billion won of company funds which he gave to the wife of former President Lee's brother-in-law Kim Jae-jeong who passed away in 2010.
  • Real Owner of DAS
    • 입력 2018.02.20 (15:01)
    • 수정 2018.02.20 (16:41)
    News Today
Real Owner of DAS
[Anchor Lead]

The starting capital of local auto parts maker DAS came from the money earned after selling a plot of land in Seoul's Dogok-dong area. Verifying how this payment was used can prove the real owner of DAS. Now circumstantial evidence shows that a part of this money reached figures close to former President Lee Myung-bak. The prosecution has unveiled interim investigation results in a case surrounding the ex-president and the auto parts firm.

[Pkg]

Back in 1995, a 42-hundred square meter land in Seoul's Dogok-dong area was sold at 26.3 billion won. The owners of the plot of land at the time were Lee Sang-eun, chair of auto parts maker DAS who is also the elder brother of Ex- President Lee Myung-bak, as well as Lee's brother-in-law Kim Jae-jeong. There is speculation the land actually belonged to the former leader. Prosecutors have been tracing how the money from the real estate transaction was used. First, there were funds systematically withdrawn from DAS chair Lee's bank account. Lee Young-bae and Lee Byung-mo are known to be in charge of deposit and withdrawal-related matters. They are believed to be the asset managers for former President Lee. There's also known to be circumstantial evidence that a portion of the money from the land sale was used to reinvest in DAS or could have went to the former leader's son Lee Si-hyung. What's common in all these possibilities is that the money went to Lee or his family or his close aides. This sheds light on the real owner of the auto parts firm DAS. The prosecution said it has newly confirmed the use of the money earned from the Dogokdong land sale but did not disclose details. Meanwhile an arrest warrant has been issued for Lee Young-bae, the CEO of DAS' affiliate Kumgang and who's believed to be the ex-president's wealth manager. Lee is accused of amassing slush funds of over 6 billion won by inflating costs of scrap iron. He's also charged with embezzling some 3 billion won of company funds which he gave to the wife of former President Lee's brother-in-law Kim Jae-jeong who passed away in 2010.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Director Accusations
  2. 다음기사 North's Cheerleaders
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
2018 평창동계올림픽
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.“한 번도 같이 훈련한 적 없어”…女 팀추월 왜 그런가
  2. 2.연극배우 김지현도 이윤택에 성폭력 피해…“낙태까지”
  3. 3.B사 자동차를 돌로 똑같이 조각했더니…
  4. 4.김연아, 민유라-겜린 아이스댄스 현장서 응원
  5. 5.KBS 이강석 해설위원 “여자 팀추월, 노선영 잘못 아냐”
  6. 6.‘망가진 팀워크’…여자 팀추월 논란의 장면 다시 보니
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.