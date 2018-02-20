[Anchor Lead]



The starting capital of local auto parts maker DAS came from the money earned after selling a plot of land in Seoul's Dogok-dong area. Verifying how this payment was used can prove the real owner of DAS. Now circumstantial evidence shows that a part of this money reached figures close to former President Lee Myung-bak. The prosecution has unveiled interim investigation results in a case surrounding the ex-president and the auto parts firm.



Back in 1995, a 42-hundred square meter land in Seoul's Dogok-dong area was sold at 26.3 billion won. The owners of the plot of land at the time were Lee Sang-eun, chair of auto parts maker DAS who is also the elder brother of Ex- President Lee Myung-bak, as well as Lee's brother-in-law Kim Jae-jeong. There is speculation the land actually belonged to the former leader. Prosecutors have been tracing how the money from the real estate transaction was used. First, there were funds systematically withdrawn from DAS chair Lee's bank account. Lee Young-bae and Lee Byung-mo are known to be in charge of deposit and withdrawal-related matters. They are believed to be the asset managers for former President Lee. There's also known to be circumstantial evidence that a portion of the money from the land sale was used to reinvest in DAS or could have went to the former leader's son Lee Si-hyung. What's common in all these possibilities is that the money went to Lee or his family or his close aides. This sheds light on the real owner of the auto parts firm DAS. The prosecution said it has newly confirmed the use of the money earned from the Dogokdong land sale but did not disclose details. Meanwhile an arrest warrant has been issued for Lee Young-bae, the CEO of DAS' affiliate Kumgang and who's believed to be the ex-president's wealth manager. Lee is accused of amassing slush funds of over 6 billion won by inflating costs of scrap iron. He's also charged with embezzling some 3 billion won of company funds which he gave to the wife of former President Lee's brother-in-law Kim Jae-jeong who passed away in 2010.

Real Owner of DAS

