North's Cheerleaders

The North Korean Olympic cheering squad is expected to cheer on Korean athletes at the Games on Tuesday. The squad has also been putting up surprise performances during its stay in South Korea in a bid to draw public attention.



The North Korean cheering squad stages its fourth outdoor surprise performance to wind music.



The squad moves excitedly in a circle, waving the Unified Korea flags. This contrasts with the squad's previous performance, when all its members did was just applaud. The South Korean public appears quite satisfied with the squad's performances.



So far, the North Korean cheering squad has put up four outdoor performances. One of its surprise performances took place on February 17 at a dinner attended by the governor of Gangwon-do Province.



[Soundbite] Oh Yong-chol(Head of N. Korean Cheering Squad) : "We want to contribute to hosting this big event together as one nation out of patriotism."



Observers say that North Korea is making the best use of its cheering squad to create an atmosphere of inter-Korean reconciliation. Improving inter-Korean ties is necessary for the regime to avoid international sanctions and find a breakthrough in its standoff with the United States.



[Soundbite] Cho Han-beom(Korea Institute for National Unification) : "The North Korean cheering squad is preoccupied with its role of finding a breakthrough in inter-Korean relations. They do everything to draw media attention and impress the South Korean public."



Some analysts say that the cheering squad's performances are intended to draw more public interest, which declined somewhat during the high-level North Korean delegation's visit to the South.

