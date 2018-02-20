[Anchor Lead]



North Korea may be able to co-host the 2021 Asian Winter Games with South Korea. Chang Ung, the North Korean member of the IOC, said Tuesday that it is possible for the two Koreas to jointly hold the next Asian Winter Games. He said that if that happens, the Masikryong Ski Resort in the North could be used as one of the venues. The remarks come after governor Choi Moon-soon of the South's Gangwon-do Province said he is considering a bid to co-host the 2021 Asian Games with North Korea.





Co-Hosting Opportunity

