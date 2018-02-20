[Anchor Lead]



The head of the PyeongChang Olympics athletes’ village is none other than 2004 Athens Olympics table tennis gold medalist Ryu Seung-min. He is known to be performing his duties together with the athletes very diligently. Take a look at the former player who is now the youngest person ever to manage the Olympic athletes’ village.



[Pkg]



Early in the morning, Ryu Seung-min who oversees the Olympic athletes village is already hard at work, helping out at the cafeteria.



[Soundbite] "I gave a generous portion. Eat well!"



He encourages athletes, sharing his own Olympic experience.



[Soundbite] Ryu Seung-min(Head of PyeongChang Olympic Athletes Village) : "I was so nervous and failed a medal in my very first Olympics. But this actually benefited me later."



Ryu was a table tennis phenom, winning gold over a Chinese rival in the Olympics 14 years ago. He was just 23. Today he is the only South Korean member of the International Olympic Committee and is tasked with leading the operations in PyeongChang Olympics athletes village. The youngest ever village chief is already quite the celebrity there, roaming all across the village donning a traditional Korean overcoat called 'durumagi.'



[Soundbite] Ryu Seung-min(Head of PyeongChang Olympic Athletes Village) : "It was cold but the aim was to promote Korean culture and beauty to guests from around the world."



He tends to the needs of athletes from 92 nations as well as volunteers. The former Olympian's engaged in many duties throughout the day including presenting a gold medal to skeleton racer Yun Sung-bin.



[Soundbite] Ryu Seung-min(Head of PyeongChang Olympic Athletes Village) : "When all the athletes return home, I want to hear their appraisals that the PyeongChang Games were perfect and they are grateful."



Looking after younger athletes from around the world and promoting the host city of PyeongChang. A new phase for the young boy who dreamed of winning an Olympic gold watching the 1988 Seoul Games.

Athletes’ Village

입력 2018.02.20 (15:05) 수정 2018.02.20 (16:41) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The head of the PyeongChang Olympics athletes’ village is none other than 2004 Athens Olympics table tennis gold medalist Ryu Seung-min. He is known to be performing his duties together with the athletes very diligently. Take a look at the former player who is now the youngest person ever to manage the Olympic athletes’ village.



[Pkg]



Early in the morning, Ryu Seung-min who oversees the Olympic athletes village is already hard at work, helping out at the cafeteria.



[Soundbite] "I gave a generous portion. Eat well!"



He encourages athletes, sharing his own Olympic experience.



[Soundbite] Ryu Seung-min(Head of PyeongChang Olympic Athletes Village) : "I was so nervous and failed a medal in my very first Olympics. But this actually benefited me later."



Ryu was a table tennis phenom, winning gold over a Chinese rival in the Olympics 14 years ago. He was just 23. Today he is the only South Korean member of the International Olympic Committee and is tasked with leading the operations in PyeongChang Olympics athletes village. The youngest ever village chief is already quite the celebrity there, roaming all across the village donning a traditional Korean overcoat called 'durumagi.'



[Soundbite] Ryu Seung-min(Head of PyeongChang Olympic Athletes Village) : "It was cold but the aim was to promote Korean culture and beauty to guests from around the world."



He tends to the needs of athletes from 92 nations as well as volunteers. The former Olympian's engaged in many duties throughout the day including presenting a gold medal to skeleton racer Yun Sung-bin.



[Soundbite] Ryu Seung-min(Head of PyeongChang Olympic Athletes Village) : "When all the athletes return home, I want to hear their appraisals that the PyeongChang Games were perfect and they are grateful."



Looking after younger athletes from around the world and promoting the host city of PyeongChang. A new phase for the young boy who dreamed of winning an Olympic gold watching the 1988 Seoul Games.