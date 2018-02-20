KBS NEWS

“한 번도 같이 훈련한 적 없어”…女 팀추월 왜 그런가 했더니
“한 번도 같이 훈련한 적 없어”…女 팀추월 왜 그런가 했더니
스피드스케이팅 여자 팀추월 대표팀을 향한 비난이 사그라지지 않고 있다.흔히 경기가 끝나면...
연극배우 김지현도 이윤택에 성폭력 피해…“임신에 낙태까지”
배우 김지현도 이윤택에 성폭력 피해…“임신에 낙태까지”
이윤택 전 연희단거리패 예술감독에게 성폭력을 당했다는 폭로가 추가됐다. 19일 이윤택 전 감독이 공개적...

Olympics & Korean IT
입력 2018.02.20 (15:07) | 수정 2018.02.20 (16:41) News Today
Olympics & Korean IT 저작권
[Anchor Lead]

The PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games are a showcase for Korea's cutting-edge IT technologies. Here are some state-of-the-art technologies that help fans enjoy the games more vividly.

[Pkg]

Skiathlon is a 30-kilometer-long race that takes place on a snowy field. Skiers usually disappear from the spectators' sights soon after the game begins. But not in this year's Olympic Games. Spectators can check where the skiers are and what time they're making on a real-time basis. This is possible thanks to a mini tracking device and camera attached to a skier's outfit.

[Soundbite] Arthur(American Spectator)

This telecast shows the exciting moves and tense atmosphere of the game as if you're actually there. A technology called "time slice" was used for the first time to recreate this moment. One hundred cameras simultaneously capture an athlete's movements and transmit the images instantly. Scenes outside the game venues have changed as well. People can experience ice hockey by using a hockey stick embedded with a motion sensor. When a person hits a puck with the stick in front of a virtual screen, some 20 cameras take shots of the swing and show it immediately.

[Soundbite] Kim Hyung-joon(KT Executive) : "The 5G network allows high-speed and high-volume data transmission. Services that were impossible before can now be provided at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics."

State-of-the-art IT technologies are bringing the global celebration to life in a more vivid and exciting way.
