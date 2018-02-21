GM Plant Closure

[Anchor Lead]



GM Executive Vice President Barry Engel met with South Korean lawmakers to discuss the automaker’s plan to shut down one of its production plants in the country. He told the South Korean parliament that the company wants to stay in Korea and is willing to invest more, but the Korean government insists that GM first present a plan on how to normalize its operations in the nation.



The executive vice president of General Motors is in Korea again just nine days since his previous trip. He first visited the political circles, which are quite sensitive to the issue.



The VP of the U.S. automaker said the company wants to stay in Korea and is willing to allocate the manufacturing of two new car models. However, he remained silent when asked whether government funding was a precondition for that. According to sources the auto giant is willing to convert the three trillion won loan that had been provided to GM Korea into equity. The Korean government insists GM must first exert effort to avert the crisis. The nation's finance chief demanded GM first present a plan on how to normalize its operations in Korea, while the trade minister wants the automaker to, above all, enhance business transparency. In fact, GM Korea paid more than 400 billion won in interest over the course of four years for a 5-percent loan that it received from the parent company. The cost-to-sales ratio of GM cars is about 14 percent higher than that of other cars produced in this country. Meaning, making profits by selling cars to the parent company for prices that are similar to the manufacturing costs isn't easy.



[Soundbite] Lim Han-taek(GM Korea Labor Union Committee) : "GM Korea's financial situation was dismal due to the excessive cost-to-sales ratio and unclear funding."



GM announced it will endorse the sale of its Gunsan factory to anyone who wants to acquire it, insinuating that the company has no intention of withdrawing its plan to shut down the facility.

GM Plant Closure

