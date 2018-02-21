[Anchor Lead]



While South Korean policymakers and autoworkers scramble to deal with the closure of the GM car factory in Gunsan, the automaker has announced a plan to invest nearly 300 billion won on a plant in the U.S. Here are more details.



U.S. automaker General Motors Company announced that it will invest approximately 280 billion won in a plant in the U.S. state of Kansas. It will build a new line producing sports utility vehicles in the Kansas factory, which was churning out mid and small-sized sedans. GM expects the investment to create 500 jobs. Roughly 700 people lost their jobs at the Kansas factory alone last year, due to the sluggish sales of GM's sedans. But the new investment will help bring back most of the lost positions. GM's plan is welcome news for Kansas City, which had been in trouble over the planned shutdowns of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle factory and a Proctor & Gamble consumer goods plant. GM's investment in the U.S. is in line with U.S. President Donald Trump's America-First policy.



The automaker's U.S. investment plan stands in stark contrast to its decision to close a plant in Gunsan, South Korea. Trump recently implied that his presidency has made the shutdown of the Gunsan factory possible. Reuters reported that GM asked the South Korean government to give exceptional financial and tax support in return for staying in South Korea.

US Investment Plan

입력 2018.02.21 (14:57) 수정 2018.02.21 (16:58) News Today

