[Anchor Lead]



The captivating drone show staged at the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics impressed viewers around the world. Hundreds of drones have appeared in the sky yet again at an Olympic medal ceremony. Take a look.



[Pkg]



Hundreds of lights adorn the night sky over the medal plaza of the PyeongChang Olympic Games where a ceremony is underway. Some three hundred drones kept the audience riveted as they portrayed the Olympic rings, symbolizing peace as well as the curling and skeleton events, in which Korean athletes displayed excellence in.



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-soo(Gyeonggi-do Prov. Resident) : "It was great. It's an honor for me to see this in PyeongChang."



[Soundbite] Cho Ha-dam(Seoul Resident) : "It was truly amazing, especially when they portrayed Soohorang."



The synchronized drone light show staged by more than 1,200 drones at the opening ceremony of the global games set a Guinness world record. The drone show was originally planned to be staged every night from February 15, but we've only gotten 2 performances so far due to gusty winds.



[Soundbite] Park Min-jin(Drone Company Staff) : "We wanted to put up a show that would impress and move people while creating a festive mood for the Olympics."



The show was so impressive and extravagant, some thought it was made using computer graphics. The combination of state-of-the-art technologies and the Olympic extravaganza made for an unforgettable experience. Come February 25, one final large-scale drone show will light up the night sky of PyeongChang for the closing ceremony.

Spectacular Drone Show

입력 2018.02.21 (14:59) 수정 2018.02.21 (16:58) News Today

