Environmental Protection

As part of preparations for the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, a project was approved to build a hotel in an environment preservation zone in Gariwang-san Mountain in Jeongseon, Gangwon-do Province. The hotel is still under construction, despite the initial plan to use it as lodging for Olympic officials. This has led to criticism that development was promoted recklessly under the pretext of the Olympic Games.



Gariwang-san Mountain is an ecological treasure trove with 120 kinds of rare plants and 60 species of wild animals. A hotel is being built in the mountain where development was strictly restricted. It is because the central government and the Gangwon-do provincial government designated it as a special Olympic zone and approved the construction.



[Soundbite] Lee Min-joo(Environmental Activist) : "It cannot be developed under any law. But the mountain has been ruined with a special act."



This is an approval notice of the hotel construction. It shows that the project's purpose is to provide lodging to Olympic officials during the Games. However, the inside of the hotel is still littered with construction materials, such as wood and cement. The construction has not yet been completed due to the lack of funds even though we are already half way through the Olympic Games.



[Soundbite] (Hotel Official (Voice modified)) : "(Why is it delayed?) It is due to a problem with the construction company. The exterior was completed. But the interior has not yet been finished. We cannot accept guests."



The International Olympic Committee had to cancel its reservations at the hotel and hurriedly change lodging facilities.



[Soundbite] (PyeongChang Olympic Organizing Committee Official (Voice modified)) : "The IOC made on-site inspections every month before the Olympic Games. They worried that it would be impossible. It ultimately turned out that they were right."



This is a notice of a revision to the hotel project, which was issued in December last year. The project purpose of providing lodging to Olympic officials was omitted. The construction period was postponed to late April, after the Olympic Games had ended.



[Soundbite] (Gangwon-do Provincial Government Official (Voice modified)) : "I overlooked this problem and failed to check the change to the project's purpose. I apologize for the mistake."



The central government and the provincial government will inevitably face criticism that they gave business favors to the hotel and ruined an ecological preservation zone under the pretext of the Olympic Games.

