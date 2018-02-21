KBS NEWS

Sewol Sinking Test
입력 2018.02.21 (15:03) | 수정 2018.02.21 (16:58) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A fact-finding panel into the sinking of the Sewol is conducting a test at a Dutch oceanographic institute in order to find the cause of the ferry disaster. In the test, the sinking was re-enacted by floating a model of the doomed passenger ship in a large water tank. The test is expected to provide crucial clues to the cause of the maritime tragedy.

[Pkg]

With the white body and blue bottom, this is a replica of the Sewol. In size, it is a 30th of the original vessel. The ship's internal structure, such as cabins, were reproduced accurately. The replica was set afloat in a 240-meter-long water tank to directly re-enact the tragic accident. The test is to shed light on why the Sewol completely sank in such a short stretch: less than two hours.

[Soundbite] (Test Director) : "Usually, passenger ships are designed to stay afloat as long as possible to give passengers time to escape in emergency situations."

The test is being conducted at different locations and times, as the first sinking site identified by a Sewol fact-finding panel doesn't coincide with previous investigation results. The committee is paying particular attention to the fact that the ferry might have gone down quickly because most of its internal doors were open. The damage could have been reduced if flooding into the ship could have been blocked. This signifies the importance of the flooding test, which is carried out repeatedly, dozens of times.

[Soundbite] Jeong Seong-wook(Family of Sewol Victim) : "I want to confirm if the same amount of time is taken when all doors inside the ship are open, or if there were other reasons."

After the fooding test, the fact-finding committee plans to conduct a sailing test next week to identify the route of the Sewol.
