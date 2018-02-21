Harrassment Allegations

[Anchor Lead]



Famous actor and college professor Jo Min-ki is the latest prominent figure to face accusations of sexual misconduct. He’s accused of abusing his students over many years. The actor's agency has issued a press release denying the allegations.



A message accusing actor Jo Min-ki had been posted on the Internet recently. Jo, who also serves as a professor at the Theater Department of Cheongju University, allegedly sexually harassed his female students over the course of several years. Jo's students assert that his sexual misconduct was an open secret.



[Soundbite] (Student at Dept. of Theater, Cheongju University (Voice modified)) : "He touched me too much in the karaoke. He also sent text messages saying that he was lonely and that he missed me massaging his shoulders."



[Soundbite] (Student at Dept. of Theater, Cheongju University (Voice modified)) : "Sometimes when he called in female students, male students escorted them because they were worried about them."



Cheongju University received a report of Jo Min-ki's sexual misconduct in November last year and has obtained testimonies from several victims. The university decided to suspend Jo from his post for three months, but Jo submitted his resignation first and is currently undergoing procedures to be dismissed from office.



[Soundbite] (Official, Cheongju University (Voice modified)) : "We decided to take swift and strict measures to protect our students."



The actor's agency has issued a press release denying the allegations as a mere rumor and said that Jo submitted his letter of resignation because of his moral responsibility for what he said during his lectures. Police have launched an investigation into those involved in the scandal.

