There is growing concern over the safety of batteries that are used in electronic devices, as some have been known to catch fire or even explode in some cases. Korean researchers have developed a new concept battery cell that won’t explode even when it's lit on fire.



Last month, a battery exploded at a mobile phone store in China. A similar incident inside a plane in Russia caused a fire. Batteries are made of liquid electrolytes which are unstable and prone to explosions. There are products with strengthened safety features but such models are instead less flexible and involve a complex manufacturing process. An all-solid state battery has been developed for the very first time. This new concept cell is stable, resistant to explosions, and also flexible, able to bend freely.



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Sang-yeong(UNIST) : "Compared to liquid electrolytes, the solid type sharply reduces the risk of explosion. Another merit is that the energy density per volume can also be greatly raised."



When conventional batteries are lit on fire, the LED lamp immediately goes off. But the all solid state battery developed by a team at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology continues to operate. The battery can be bent numerous times and even cutting it with scissors will do no harm. Even though the electrolytes are in solid state, they are created in printed form so the cell can be attached on clothes or anywhere you choose. The latest finding made the cover of the February issue of the Energy & Environmental Science journal, published by the UK's Royal Society of Chemistry. The achievement is also expected to help usher in a new era, in all solid state batteries, namely through commercialization of the product that's gaining global spotlight in the field of secondary cells.

Making Safer Batteries

입력 2018.02.21 (15:06) 수정 2018.02.21 (16:58) News Today

