Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!

Insadong is one of the famous Korean tour sites. It has many traditional places, including light refreshments restaurants. Korean rice cake(Tteok), Korean sweets(HanGwa), bingsu.. what is your favorite~?



*For 2/20, Jimmy is a temporary MC instead of Luke.





[Taste of Korea] Korean Traditional Snacks in Insadong

입력 2018.02.21 (17:33) 페이스북 Live

Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!

Insadong is one of the famous Korean tour sites. It has many traditional places, including light refreshments restaurants. Korean rice cake(Tteok), Korean sweets(HanGwa), bingsu.. what is your favorite~?



*For 2/20, Jimmy is a temporary MC instead of Luke.



