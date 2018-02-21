KBS NEWS

중국 "억울하다" 부글부글…"판커신 '나쁜 손'이 문제"
중국 “억울하다” 부글부글…“판커신 ‘나쁜 손’이 문제”
어제(20일) 쇼트트랙 여자 3,000m 계주에서 금메달을 딴 심석희 선수의 SNS에 댓글이 폭주...
거장이라던 그들의 ‘민낯’…“치졸한 권력, 터질 게 터졌다!”
거장이라던 그들의 ‘민낯’…“치졸한 권력, 터질 게 터졌다!”
서지현 검사의 용기 있는 고백으로 시작된 ‘미투(Me Too)운동’이 정계, 재계, 문화연술계 등...

[Taste of Korea] Korean Traditional Snacks in Insadong
입력 2018.02.21 (17:33)
[Taste of Korea] Korean Traditional Snacks in Insadong
Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!
Insadong is one of the famous Korean tour sites. It has many traditional places, including light refreshments restaurants. Korean rice cake(Tteok), Korean sweets(HanGwa), bingsu.. what is your favorite~?

*For 2/20, Jimmy is a temporary MC instead of Luke.

Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!
Insadong is one of the famous Korean tour sites. It has many traditional places, including light refreshments restaurants. Korean rice cake(Tteok), Korean sweets(HanGwa), bingsu.. what is your favorite~?

*For 2/20, Jimmy is a temporary MC instead of Luke.

