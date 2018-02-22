[Anchor Lead]



South Korea’s presidential office Cheong Wa Dae has confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump's oldest daughter, Ivanka, will arrive in South Korea for a four-day trip on Friday. The first daughter is scheduled to have dinner with President Moon Jae-in at the Sangchunjae reception hall at the presidential residence in Seoul. A South Korean government official said that hosting the dinner at Sangchunjae is significant and demonstrates the government’s intention to cordially receive Ivanka, who serves as a senior White House adviser. She will be leading the American delegation to the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics set for Sunday. The delegation will arrive at Incheon International Airport at 4:30 Friday afternoon.

Ivanka Trump's Visit

입력 2018.02.22 (15:04) 수정 2018.02.22 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea’s presidential office Cheong Wa Dae has confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump's oldest daughter, Ivanka, will arrive in South Korea for a four-day trip on Friday. The first daughter is scheduled to have dinner with President Moon Jae-in at the Sangchunjae reception hall at the presidential residence in Seoul. A South Korean government official said that hosting the dinner at Sangchunjae is significant and demonstrates the government’s intention to cordially receive Ivanka, who serves as a senior White House adviser. She will be leading the American delegation to the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics set for Sunday. The delegation will arrive at Incheon International Airport at 4:30 Friday afternoon.