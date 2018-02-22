[Anchor Lead]



A sports manager on the PyeongChang Olympics organizing committee brought some of his acquaintances into a restricted area of the stadium without a pass. The incident has stirred anger with many pointing to issues of security at the Winter Games. The organizing committee has been accused of trying to cover it up.



[Pkg]



On February 15th at the Bogwang Phoenix Park ski resort. Two spectators without entry pass were found at the aerial ski arena at around 9 pm. According to internal documents of Olympic organizers. The two trespassed into areas restricted to civilians such as the athletes cafeteria for 4 hours with the help of a sports manager who is in charge of Olympic sporting events operations. The manager took his friends for a ride to the stadium on a snowmobile, which is used to carry equipment. The incident had an impact on preparations for the games.



[Soundbite] Olympics Organizing Committee Official(Voice modified) : "Various department personnel need to carry equipment to stadiums. Without the snowmobile, some had to carry them manually across the snowy field."



It's been a week since it happened but there has been no visible efforts to prevent such security issues. There are growing calls for the manager in question to be punished but the PyeongChang organizing committee appear more focused on covering up the situation.

Security Questions

