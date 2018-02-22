[Anchor Lead]



The PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games are nearing their end. So far, there haven’t been any major incidents or accidents at any of the Olympic facilities. But security officials stationed around the Olympic venues are uncovering all kinds of prohibited items.



Spectators stand in a long line, waiting to undergo security checkups. Some are found to be carrying fruit, bread, rolled rice and other kinds of prohibited snacks.



[Soundbite] "You may get it back later when leaving."



Alcohol including beer, soju and whiskey is also banned at the Olympic facilities. Some of the spectators end up clashing with security officials over noisy cheering tools that they try to bring with them. But most of the spectators obediently follow security officials' orders.



[Soundbite] Spectator from USA



About 100,000 spectators undergo security checkups daily at the PyeongChang Olympics. So far, more than 200 prohibited objects have been found. Most of them are said to be brought by mistake, but sometimes they are dubious and dangerous enough to pose a threat to public security.



[Soundbite] Lee Hyun-nyeong(Security Official) : "We make sure to check everything so that the Games proceed safely, because even trivial objects can pose threat."



A total of 29 items are banned at the Olympic venues. The list is available on the Web site of the PyeongChang Olympics organizing committee.

Prohibited Items

