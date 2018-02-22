K-Food Spotlight

[Anchor Lead]



Thanks to the PyeongChang Olympics, Korean food, or K-food as it’s sometimes called, is getting some of the global spotlight. The spiciness of K-food in particular has captured a lot of attention. Many international news outlets are talking about the kinds of Korean foods tourists can try during the Games.



[Pkg]



Beads of sweat roll down their faces. They gulp down water for some relief from the spicy experience. What's causing this scene is the hot condiments in a dish called 'jokbal.' made using pigs' feet. The seasoning combines Chungyang red chili peppers, chili powder and even chili oil for an ultra hot taste. A beef rib dish is served containing a similar mix of spices. Foreigners are spotted among the diners. The blonde ladies use the seasoning on rice and mix it up.



[Soundbite] Visitor from Poland



In the popular shopping and dining district of Myeongdong, it's easy to find group tourists seeking out such spicy experience. The visiting Olympians in Pyeongchang are also tasting some spicy Korean ramyeon, or instant noodles. A video capturing the athletes shedding tears and vomitting with runny noses during the experience has more than 7 million views. Hot flavors can be quite addictive.



[Soundbite] Jeong Hyeong-min(Restaurant Manager) : "When some customers raise their thumb to show the food was good while sweating from the spiciness, other customers next to them would then order the same thing."



The K-pop phenomenon played a big role in promoting Korean food. In Vietnam, sales of kimchi flavored Korean snacks have jumped more than 30% this year thanks to the popularity of Park Hang-seo a Korean coach in charge of that country's national football team.



[Soundbite] Moon Hyeong-guk(Marketing Team, Food Manufacturer) : "There is a growing trend on social media where people share the unique taste of Korean kimchi on Instagram."



Korean-style spiciness has captivated global taste buds, and is catapulting the rise of K-food.

K-Food Spotlight

입력 2018.02.22 (15:10) 수정 2018.02.22 (16:45) News Today

