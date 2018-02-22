Sexual Miscoduct

KBS NEWS

스벤 크라머, SNS에 한국어로 "상패 맞아 다친 팬들께 사과"
청동 상패 어떻게 던졌길래 …크라머, 한글로 "팬들께 사과"
네덜란드 스피드스케이팅 선수 스벤 크라머가 21일 상패를 잘못 던져 한국인 관객 2명을 다치게 한 것...
[특파원리포트] 9세 소녀까지 강제불임수술…日 정부는 왜 사죄하지 않나?
9세 소녀까지 강제불임수술…日 정부는 왜 사죄하지 않나?
'단종법(斷種法)'은 나치 독일이 지난 1933년 만들어낸 법이다. '유전 질환 자손 방지를 위한...

입력 2018.02.22 (15:14) | 수정 2018.02.22 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A senior prosecutor has been referred to trial on charges of sexual misconduct with a female subordinate. The investigation has uncovered more sexual harassment charges against the official. Meanwhile in a separate sexual abuse case involving a former Justice Ministry official, the probe is focused on whether the whistleblower was subject to any career disadvantages for speaking out.

[Pkg]

An incumbent senior prosecutor has been referred to trial on charges of sexual misconduct. The prosecutor, surnamed Kim, serving at the Goyang branch of the Uijeongbu District Prosecutors Office, is accused of inappropriate physical contact with a junior female prosecutor. A probe committee investigating sexual harassment within the organization announced additional crimes have been confirmed. Two women stand as victims. According to an official on the probe team, Kim admitted to most charges. Investigators decided not to disclose details to avoid inflicting secondary damage. In a separate case involving female prosecutor Seo Ji-hyun who raised the accusations against a former senior prosecutor, the investigation is focused on determining the alleged disadvantage Seo suffered in her organization. Investigators are looking into the time of August 2015. This is when she was transferred to the prosecutors office in Tongyeong. The alleged offender is Ahn Tae-geun, a senior Justice Ministry official at the time, who had control over personnel appointments. Investigators slapped a travel ban on Ahn and are analyzing personnel affairs data, obtained after searching the Justice Ministry. Officials are also questioning superiors of the victim on whether they took appropriate measures when the incident occurred. Ahn Tae-geun will be called in for questioning as soon as analysis of the records and interviews with other witnesses are completed.
