N. Korean Delegation

North Korea has notified the South of its decision to send Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party, to the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Olympic Games. Seoul has accepted Pyongyang's proposal, and the presidential office said that President Moon Jae-in will meet with Kim.



On Thursday morning local time, North Korea sent a notice about its plan to send a high-level delegation to the closing ceremony of the Winter Games. Led by Kim Yong-chol, head of the United Front Department and vice chairman of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party, the delegation will consist of six members, including Kim Song-hye and Ri Son-kwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland. Pyongyang said the delegation will visit South Korea via the Kyungui route for a three-day stay starting February 25th when the Olympics end. Seoul's government accepted the proposal.



[Soundbite] Baik Tae-hyun(Unification Ministry Spokesman) : "It will help promote the process to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula by improving inter-Korean relations and inducing denuclearization."



According to a high-ranking presidential official... President Moon Jae-in will meet the visiting delegates at the closing ceremony, among other occasions. The official also indicated that a separate meeting can be arranged between the liberal leader and the North Korean delegation, that there might be discussions on multiple issues such as inter-Korean relations and establishing peace on the Peninsula. However, Cheong Wa Dae made it clear the North Korean delegation will not come into contact with Ivanka Trump who will visit the nation during the same period. However, there are disputes over Kim Yong-chol's visit. He is on Seoul and Washington's sanctions blacklists and has been accused of orchestrating the sinking of South Korean naval vessel Cheonan. A high-ranking presidential official pointed out that a previous probe didn't pinpoint a main culprit behind the attack. He added that discussions are under way with the U.S. over sanctions on Kim. Observers anticipate the regime's delegation could meet with Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon or National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon to make more proposals to restore across-border ties, since they are staying for two more days after the closing ceremony.

N. Korean Delegation

