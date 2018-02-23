KBS NEWS

김보름 내일 매스스타트 출전…파벌싸움에 깨진 팀워크?
풀리지 않는 ‘3대 미스터리’…김보름, 논란 딛고 출전 결정
지난 19일 여자 팀 추월 대표팀의 무너진 팀워크 논란이 발생한 지 4일이 지났다. 김보름과 박지우의...
[단독 영상] 한밤 중 빙상장서 심석희 ‘쩍벌’…왜?
[단독 영상] 한밤 중 빙상장서 심석희 ‘쩍벌’…왜?
쇼트트랙 대표팀이 평창 동계 올림픽의 모든 일정을 마쳤다. 많은 금메달 수확을 예상했던...

Dutch Team Incidents
입력 2018.02.23 (15:07) | 수정 2018.02.23 (16:40) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Two Koreans were injured in an event to celebrate the Netherlands' winning of a medal in the PyeongChang Olympic Games. The incident occurred as Dutch skaters overenthusiastically tossed a giant replica medal into the crowd at the celebration. Koreans also took offense when a Dutch skater criticized dog-meat consumption in Korea. The Dutch team has apologized. Here is more.

[Pkg]

During an event to celebrate the Dutch team's bronze medal win in team pursuit, Dutch skaters including reigning champion Sven Kramer tossed a giant replica medal at the crowd. However, two Korean spectators failed to notice and dodge it. One of them, a woman, was taken to a hospital for a forehead injury.

[Soundbite] Choi Hyung-seok(Gangneung Fire Station) : "The patient had a five-centimeter injury in the left part of her forehead."

The skaters issued an apology, saying it was not intentional.

[Soundbite] Sven Kramer(Dutch Speed Skating Team) : "It occurred during a medal ceremony. It was completely an accident. We are really sorry."

However, the Dutch team sparked another controversy. At a news conference following the team pursuit race, Jan Blokhuijsen suddenly said, "Please treat dogs better in this country."He came under fire for criticizing dog meat consumption in Korea at an unrelated public event. Blokhuijsen explained via SNS that he had no intention of insulting Korean people that it was out of concern for animal welfare.

[Soundbite] Jeroen Bijl(Chief of the Dutch Delegation) : "I apologize on behalf of the Dutch team. We respect Korea and its culture."

According to the chief of the Dutch delegation the issue and whether to discipline the athlete will be brought up at a board of directors' meeting.
2018 평창동계올림픽
