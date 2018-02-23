Dokdo Events

[Anchor Lead]



Japan's Shimane Prefecture holds annual events on February 22nd marking so-called Takeshima Day. Takeshima is the Japanese name for the Korea’s Dokdo Island. In Korea, events were held to denounce the Japanese event and reaffirm Korea’s sovereignty over Dokdo.



[Soundbite] "Let's begin our protest rally!"



On clear days, Dokdo is visibly seen from Ulleungdo Island. This day, a rally is held to denounce the Takeshima Day event held in Japan's Shimane Prefecture. Ulleungdo residents and civic groups demand the Japanese prefecture abolish ordinances related to this annual event. They shout in unison that the easternmost islets belong to Korea.



[Soundbite] Jeon Gyeong-jung(Chair of Dokdo Defense NGO) : "Dokdo is Korean no matter what. The Abe administration must immediately scrap the Takeshima Day designation."



A similar protest was held in Pohang in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. Letters are written in black ink on large white papers, expressing Korean resolve to defend Dokdo. Gyeongsangbuk-do Province issued a statement of condemnation and urged Tokyo stop its provocative territorial claim.



[Soundbite] Kim Kwan-yong(Governor, Gyeongsangbuk-do Prov.) : "'The Japanese event is an act of aggression denying Korea's territorial sovereignty. It threatens peace in Northeast Asia and kindles the specter of Tokyo's militaristic past. We must issue a stern warning."



Universities in the region will also work to unveil the falsity of Japan's ever-intensifying Dokdo claim through academic events.

