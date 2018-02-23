Check out a live stream of your favorite K-Pop star spotted on their way to KBS music show, 'Music Bank'. Today, Weki Meki had their comeback stage! They showed energetic dance moves which brightened the mood in front of KBS. And Doyeon showed off her fluent English during the interview! Plus, do not miss the interview with all the members of fromis_9, N.Flying, NCT U, RAINZ, TARGET, UNIT B, UNIT G, VAV, GirlKind, Golden_Child, Gugudan, The EastLight, Momoland, Jeong Sewoon, and so on.







[스폿 @ 뮤직뱅크 라이브] 2018.02.23

입력 2018.02.23 (15:25) 페이스북 Live

