The PyeongChang Winter Olympics have drawn to a close with a spectacular closing ceremony. More than one million people came to the PyeongChang area for the games, making it one of the most successful in history. Some of the biggest contributors to the Olympics’ success were the many volunteers who worked diligently throughout the games.



The ticket sales rate exceeding 98, More than one million spectators. The PyeongChang Winter Olympics surpassed all expectations. The organizers of the big event had their hands full throughout the Games, but their hosting went smoothly largely thanks to some 17,000 volunteers. From the "infinite dance" that they staged at the opening ceremony to providing directions and interpretation services to organizing traffic and taking photographs... The volunteers were among the busiest at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, contributing both in the forefront and behind the scenes to ensure the success of the 2018 Winter Games.



[Soundbite] Han Joo-yeon(PyeongChang Winter Olympics volunteer) : “All of the volunteers here hope to provide a positive impression about Korea among spectators as a beautiful country of polite and fun people.”



The arduous efforts of volunteers even impressed spectators visiting from abroad.



The International Olympic Committee and foreign media lauded the PyeongChang Olympics for their safe and well-organized hosting. This was the result of dedication and hard work of numerous volunteers, who continued to work even during the lunar New Year holiday. However, the poor treatment of volunteers in terms of meals and lodging unfortunately triggered controversy during the Games.

Olympics Closing

입력 2018.02.26 (15:10) 수정 2018.02.26 (16:41) News Today

