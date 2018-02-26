[Anchor Lead]



A massive cheering session was held for the women's curling team in Uiseong County in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, the athletes' hometown. Though fell to Sweden in the final to come away with the silver, Uiseong residents commended the players who did their very best all the way to the very end.



[Pkg]



Early in the morning, some 12-hundred residents of Uiseong County in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province filled the venue for the women's curling finals against Sweden. The locals came fully equipped with cheering tools including balloons and small gongs. Though the girls fell to Sweden a traditional powerhouse of the sport, the locals showered the team with applause for giving it their all.



[Soundbite] Lee In-yeong(Uiseong-gun County Resident) : “Silver is amazing enough. We are proud they made it to the finals.”



The curlers hailing from the same women's high school in Uiseong... made history by clinching Asia's first Olympic silver medal in the event. Affectionately called 'garlic girls', after their hometown's specialty produce, their cinderella run sparked immense interest and support for Korea's Curling. Korea's first curling arena built in 2006 in the small rural county of 54-thousand people played a big role in the latest Olympic success.



[Soundbite] Kim Joo-soo (Uiseong County Governor ) : We will expand support to groom high school athletes and also open the stadium to the public to develop it into a popular sporting activity."



Gyeongsangbuk-do Province and Uiseong County are preparing for a hearty welcome for the Olympic curlers. Authorities will also expand investment in facilities and training for the sportto help the team reach new heights in the 2022 Beijing Winter games.

Curling Sensation

입력 2018.02.26 (15:12) 수정 2018.02.26 (16:41) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A massive cheering session was held for the women's curling team in Uiseong County in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, the athletes' hometown. Though fell to Sweden in the final to come away with the silver, Uiseong residents commended the players who did their very best all the way to the very end.



[Pkg]



Early in the morning, some 12-hundred residents of Uiseong County in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province filled the venue for the women's curling finals against Sweden. The locals came fully equipped with cheering tools including balloons and small gongs. Though the girls fell to Sweden a traditional powerhouse of the sport, the locals showered the team with applause for giving it their all.



[Soundbite] Lee In-yeong(Uiseong-gun County Resident) : “Silver is amazing enough. We are proud they made it to the finals.”



The curlers hailing from the same women's high school in Uiseong... made history by clinching Asia's first Olympic silver medal in the event. Affectionately called 'garlic girls', after their hometown's specialty produce, their cinderella run sparked immense interest and support for Korea's Curling. Korea's first curling arena built in 2006 in the small rural county of 54-thousand people played a big role in the latest Olympic success.



[Soundbite] Kim Joo-soo (Uiseong County Governor ) : We will expand support to groom high school athletes and also open the stadium to the public to develop it into a popular sporting activity."



Gyeongsangbuk-do Province and Uiseong County are preparing for a hearty welcome for the Olympic curlers. Authorities will also expand investment in facilities and training for the sportto help the team reach new heights in the 2022 Beijing Winter games.