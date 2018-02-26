[Anchor Lead]



Prior to the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, President Moon Jae-in met with North Korea's General Kim Yong-chol, who serves as vice chairman of the North's Workers' Party Central Committee. President Moon urged that the North hold dialogue with the United States as soon as possible. The North Korean delegation responded by saying that Pyongyang is willing to do so.



Prior to the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Olympics, President Moon Jae-in held a one-hour meeting behind closed doors with the North Korean high-level delegation headed by Workers Party Central Committee vice chairman Kim Yong-chol. President Moon urged the North to begin talks with the United States as soon as possible in order improve inter-Korean ties and fundamentally solve issues on the Korean Peninsula. Cheong Wa Dae says the North Korean delegation responded by saying that Pyongyang is willing to hold talks with Washington and agrees that improving inter-Korean relations must go hand in hand with the improvement of Pyongyang's relations with Washington. Sources say President Moon had an in-depth conversation with the North Korean delegation about the situation on the Korean Peninsula and even directly mentioned the issue of denuclearization. The President also called for further promoting and expanding inter-Korean relations. The North Korean delegation said that Kim Jong-un is on the same page with Seoul in terms of inter-Korean ties. President Moon had dinner with his senior aides, while the North Korean delegation attended an unofficial dinner hosted by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon. After dinner, North Korean General Kim Yong-chol attended the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Olympic Games, where he was seated in the back row of the VIP section behind President Moon and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump. But Kim and Ivanka Trump did not shake hands or greet each other.

Inter-Korean Talks

입력 2018.02.26 (15:13) 수정 2018.02.26 (16:41) News Today

