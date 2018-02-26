Willing to Meet U.S.

[Anchor Lead]



The North Korean delegation to the PyeongChang Olympics closing ceremony has expressed its willingness to hold talks with the United States. One of the delegates to the South is the vice chief of the North Korean foreign ministry's US affairs department. A South Korean presidential official has said a working-level contact between Pyongyang and Washington may be possible during the North Korean delegation's visit to South Korea.



A high-level North Korean delegation arrives at Deokso station to board a train headed to Pyeongchang. Among the delegates is Choe Kang-il, a senior diplomat handling North American affairs at the regime's foreign ministry. The diplomat in charge of US affairs has represented Pyongyang's stance through the media on the nuclear issue and other matters on the global stage.



[Soundbite] Choe Kang-il (Sept. 2017) : “Missile launches are part of normal steps to strengthen the nuclear deterrence.”



It's unusual for Pyongyang to include a foreign ministry official in its delegation to the South. Considering that Choe held a closed door contact with Washington in Switzerland in September, he could have met with U.S. National Security Council director for Korea Allison Hooker... who is among the American delegation here for the Olympic closing ceremony. A South Korean presidential official said that since working level officials of the two countries are gathered at one place, a working-level contact is expected in Pyeongchang.



[Soundbite] Jo Han-beom (Senior Researcher, Korea Institute for Nat'l Unification) : “It's possible the two sides may coordinate differences over the nuclear issue or other agenda items that are to be addressed at preparatory meetings.”



The Seoul government has not disclosed the full schedules of the North Korean and US delegations other than their attendance at the closing ceremony. The US delegation led by white house senior advisor Ivanka Trump has left the country on Monday morning.

Willing to Meet U.S.

입력 2018.02.26 (15:15) 수정 2018.02.26 (16:41)

