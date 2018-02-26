KBS NEWS

뉴스

[노동시간 보고] ⑤ “시급 적게 받으니 주말에도 ‘일’ 하시죠”
[노동시간 보고] “시급 적게 받으니 주말에도 ‘일’ 하시죠”
□□ KBS 데이터 저널리즘 팀은 지난해 (2017년) 상반기, 우리 사회의 노동 실태를 취재하며...
단일팀 이별 현장 ‘눈물바다’ …“평양냉면 먹으러 와”
단일팀 이별 현장 ‘눈물바다’ …“평양냉면 먹으러 와”
남북한 여자 아이스하키 단일팀 선수들(한국 23명, 북한 12명)의 마지막 날은 온통 눈물바다...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
평창동계올림픽
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Willing to Meet U.S.
입력 2018.02.26 (15:15) | 수정 2018.02.26 (16:41) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Willing to Meet U.S. 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The North Korean delegation to the PyeongChang Olympics closing ceremony has expressed its willingness to hold talks with the United States. One of the delegates to the South is the vice chief of the North Korean foreign ministry's US affairs department. A South Korean presidential official has said a working-level contact between Pyongyang and Washington may be possible during the North Korean delegation's visit to South Korea.

[Pkg]

A high-level North Korean delegation arrives at Deokso station to board a train headed to Pyeongchang. Among the delegates is Choe Kang-il, a senior diplomat handling North American affairs at the regime's foreign ministry. The diplomat in charge of US affairs has represented Pyongyang's stance through the media on the nuclear issue and other matters on the global stage.

[Soundbite] Choe Kang-il (Sept. 2017) : “Missile launches are part of normal steps to strengthen the nuclear deterrence.”

It's unusual for Pyongyang to include a foreign ministry official in its delegation to the South. Considering that Choe held a closed door contact with Washington in Switzerland in September, he could have met with U.S. National Security Council director for Korea Allison Hooker... who is among the American delegation here for the Olympic closing ceremony. A South Korean presidential official said that since working level officials of the two countries are gathered at one place, a working-level contact is expected in Pyeongchang.

[Soundbite] Jo Han-beom (Senior Researcher, Korea Institute for Nat'l Unification) : “It's possible the two sides may coordinate differences over the nuclear issue or other agenda items that are to be addressed at preparatory meetings.”

The Seoul government has not disclosed the full schedules of the North Korean and US delegations other than their attendance at the closing ceremony. The US delegation led by white house senior advisor Ivanka Trump has left the country on Monday morning.
  • Willing to Meet U.S.
    • 입력 2018.02.26 (15:15)
    • 수정 2018.02.26 (16:41)
    News Today
Willing to Meet U.S.
[Anchor Lead]

The North Korean delegation to the PyeongChang Olympics closing ceremony has expressed its willingness to hold talks with the United States. One of the delegates to the South is the vice chief of the North Korean foreign ministry's US affairs department. A South Korean presidential official has said a working-level contact between Pyongyang and Washington may be possible during the North Korean delegation's visit to South Korea.

[Pkg]

A high-level North Korean delegation arrives at Deokso station to board a train headed to Pyeongchang. Among the delegates is Choe Kang-il, a senior diplomat handling North American affairs at the regime's foreign ministry. The diplomat in charge of US affairs has represented Pyongyang's stance through the media on the nuclear issue and other matters on the global stage.

[Soundbite] Choe Kang-il (Sept. 2017) : “Missile launches are part of normal steps to strengthen the nuclear deterrence.”

It's unusual for Pyongyang to include a foreign ministry official in its delegation to the South. Considering that Choe held a closed door contact with Washington in Switzerland in September, he could have met with U.S. National Security Council director for Korea Allison Hooker... who is among the American delegation here for the Olympic closing ceremony. A South Korean presidential official said that since working level officials of the two countries are gathered at one place, a working-level contact is expected in Pyeongchang.

[Soundbite] Jo Han-beom (Senior Researcher, Korea Institute for Nat'l Unification) : “It's possible the two sides may coordinate differences over the nuclear issue or other agenda items that are to be addressed at preparatory meetings.”

The Seoul government has not disclosed the full schedules of the North Korean and US delegations other than their attendance at the closing ceremony. The US delegation led by white house senior advisor Ivanka Trump has left the country on Monday morning.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Inter-Korean Talks
  2. 다음기사 Lee’s Son Summoned
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
2018 평창동계올림픽
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.‘설 선물’로 불티나게 팔린 게르마늄 열풍의 실체는?
  2. 2.단일팀 이별 현장 ‘눈물바다’ …“평양냉면 먹으러 와”
  3. 3.“네가 어떻게 나한테”…인형뽑기 때문에 깨진 우정
  4. 4.엘리베이터 ‘소변’ 봤다가…제대로 ‘봉변’
  5. 5.삼성 ‘갤럭시S9’ 공개… 디자인 대신 카메라 기능 개선
  6. 6.고의 교통사고 22번 낸 대부 업체 직원…자녀까지 이용
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.