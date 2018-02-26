[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors investigating the corruption scandal involving the auto parts maker DAS have summoned former President Lee Myung-bak's son Lee Si-hyung for questioning. Lee Myung-bak may be next.



The interrogation of Lee Si-hyung began at 10 a.m. Sunday and continued late into the night.



[Soundbite] Lee Si-hyung (DAS Executive) : "(Who did you say was the actual owner of DAS?) I answered the prosecutors' questions faithfully."



Lee Si-hyung joined DAS in 2010, when his father, Lee Myung-bak, was serving as President. Lee Si-hyung was promoted quickly at DAS, and in 2013 surpassed the company's Vice President Lee Dong-hyung, the son of DAS's largest shareholder and chairman Lee Sang-eun, to become its actual owner. This is one of the factors that aroused speculations about Lee Myung-bak being the real owner of DAS. Prosecutors interrogated Lee Si-hyung about whether his father was indeed the actual owner of land in Dogok-dong and DAS. The prosecutors have also found evidence that about one billion won from the lucrative land deal in Dogok-dong was delivered to Lee Si-hyung. They also interrogated him about whether DAS's subsidiary, SM, which is headed by Lee, acquired other subsidiaries and whether DAS deliberately gave product packaging and transportation orders to SM in order to help Lee inherit the company illegally. A prosecution official insinuated that so far Lee has been interrogated as a witness, but may be later be questioned as a suspect. The prosecutors plan to interrogate Lee furthermore after reviewing the results of questioning, and summon his father, Lee Myung-bak, in early March.

Lee’s Son Summoned

News Today

