[노동시간 보고] ⑤ "시급 적게 받으니 주말에도 '일' 하시죠"
[노동시간 보고] “시급 적게 받으니 주말에도 ‘일’ 하시죠”
□□ KBS 데이터 저널리즘 팀은 지난해 (2017년) 상반기, 우리 사회의 노동 실태를 취재하며...
Catholic Controversy
입력 2018.02.26 (15:19) | 수정 2018.02.26 (16:41) News Today
Catholic Controversy 저작권
[Anchor Lead]

After media reports that a Catholic priest tried to sexually assault a member in the community, the parish priest of the Suwon diocese, to which the alleged assaulter belongs to, issued an open apology to parishioners on Sunday. However, it’s emerged that the diocese chief sent out a text of a very different nature to believers in the affected church, saying the controversy would die out after about three days and asking them to attend a different church.

[Pkg]

"We will fix the wrongs with an apologetic heart." This is the official letter of apology disclosed by the chief priest of the Suwon diocese Catholic church on Sunday. However it's been found that text message of a completely different nature were sent out to believers who attend the church involved in the latest sex scandal. The message said there will be no masses for three days from Saturday, and church entry will also be blocked. Followers will not shop up for Sunday service. That the churchgoers should follow the instructions, as the scandal will naturally die out in about three days time if there is nothing more to be reported about. Also included in the text message: this decision is to prevent distorted and further reporting of the case, adding the media will go out of its way to obtain video files and hold interviews. Canceling mass is a decision only allowed by the episcopate of a diocese. But the Suwon diocese argues they know nothing about this concern.

[Soundbite] Lee Seong-hyo (Assistant Bishop for Catholic Diocese of Suwon) : "The decision regarding those matters was likely reached by a pastoral committee of the main sanctuary."

The diocese claims the absence of mass through March second is because that period is the priestly retreat, adding there is no mass at any cathedral within the Suwon diocese during that time. However the retreat period officially ended on Friday. The actions taken by the diocese including canceling service, blocking church access raises question on whether it really has the will to fix the problems.
