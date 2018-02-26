New Samsung Phone

[Anchor Lead]



Samsung Electronics has unveiled its newest smartphone. The S9's exterior design isn't so different from its predecessors. However, it boasts a vastly improved camera. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



Samsung Electronics unveiled its newest smartphone Galaxy S9. In design, the S9 looks similar to its previous version S8 with a slightly bigger screen. The most eye-catching change is the camera. The camera boasts more advanced

functions, such as a super-slow motion technology that takes 960 pictures per second. The company explains that the technology enables users to capture fast-moving objects in high definition. The camera is also equipped with an emoji function that turns users' selfies into cartoon-like characters. Based on virtual reality. the emoji function recognizes more than 100 facial features, such as eyes, noses and mouths. It is similar to the concept behind the animation function of Apple's iPhone X. Finally, the new camera can take sharper and clearer photos in dark lighting with a new dual aperture. Meanwhile, LG Electronics revealed an upgraded version of the V30, which is equipped with an AR function. Meanwhile, Chinese smartphone makers, including Huawei and Shaomi, did not present new models. This year's Mobile World Congress, the world's largest telecom show, opened in Barcelona, Spain with the release of the new Samsung and LG phones. The event is expected to offer a glimpseinto new technologies, such as AR and Internet of Things that capitalize on 5G telecommunication.

