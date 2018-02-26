KBS NEWS

뉴스

[노동시간 보고] ⑤ “시급 적게 받으니 주말에도 ‘일’ 하시죠”
[노동시간 보고] “시급 적게 받으니 주말에도 ‘일’ 하시죠”
□□ KBS 데이터 저널리즘 팀은 지난해 (2017년) 상반기, 우리 사회의 노동 실태를 취재하며...
단일팀 이별 현장 ‘눈물바다’ …“평양냉면 먹으러 와”
단일팀 이별 현장 ‘눈물바다’ …“평양냉면 먹으러 와”
남북한 여자 아이스하키 단일팀 선수들(한국 23명, 북한 12명)의 마지막 날은 온통 눈물바다...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
평창동계올림픽
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
New Samsung Phone
입력 2018.02.26 (15:23) | 수정 2018.02.26 (16:41) News Today
동영상영역 시작
New Samsung Phone 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its newest smartphone. The S9's exterior design isn't so different from its predecessors. However, it boasts a vastly improved camera. Let's take a look.

[Pkg]

Samsung Electronics unveiled its newest smartphone Galaxy S9. In design, the S9 looks similar to its previous version S8 with a slightly bigger screen. The most eye-catching change is the camera. The camera boasts more advanced
functions, such as a super-slow motion technology that takes 960 pictures per second. The company explains that the technology enables users to capture fast-moving objects in high definition. The camera is also equipped with an emoji function that turns users' selfies into cartoon-like characters. Based on virtual reality. the emoji function recognizes more than 100 facial features, such as eyes, noses and mouths. It is similar to the concept behind the animation function of Apple's iPhone X. Finally, the new camera can take sharper and clearer photos in dark lighting with a new dual aperture. Meanwhile, LG Electronics revealed an upgraded version of the V30, which is equipped with an AR function. Meanwhile, Chinese smartphone makers, including Huawei and Shaomi, did not present new models. This year's Mobile World Congress, the world's largest telecom show, opened in Barcelona, Spain with the release of the new Samsung and LG phones. The event is expected to offer a glimpseinto new technologies, such as AR and Internet of Things that capitalize on 5G telecommunication.
  • New Samsung Phone
    • 입력 2018.02.26 (15:23)
    • 수정 2018.02.26 (16:41)
    News Today
New Samsung Phone
[Anchor Lead]

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its newest smartphone. The S9's exterior design isn't so different from its predecessors. However, it boasts a vastly improved camera. Let's take a look.

[Pkg]

Samsung Electronics unveiled its newest smartphone Galaxy S9. In design, the S9 looks similar to its previous version S8 with a slightly bigger screen. The most eye-catching change is the camera. The camera boasts more advanced
functions, such as a super-slow motion technology that takes 960 pictures per second. The company explains that the technology enables users to capture fast-moving objects in high definition. The camera is also equipped with an emoji function that turns users' selfies into cartoon-like characters. Based on virtual reality. the emoji function recognizes more than 100 facial features, such as eyes, noses and mouths. It is similar to the concept behind the animation function of Apple's iPhone X. Finally, the new camera can take sharper and clearer photos in dark lighting with a new dual aperture. Meanwhile, LG Electronics revealed an upgraded version of the V30, which is equipped with an AR function. Meanwhile, Chinese smartphone makers, including Huawei and Shaomi, did not present new models. This year's Mobile World Congress, the world's largest telecom show, opened in Barcelona, Spain with the release of the new Samsung and LG phones. The event is expected to offer a glimpseinto new technologies, such as AR and Internet of Things that capitalize on 5G telecommunication.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Catholic Controversy
  2. 다음기사 KOSPI 2,452.22 KOSDAQ 874.43
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
2018 평창동계올림픽
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.‘설 선물’로 불티나게 팔린 게르마늄 열풍의 실체는?
  2. 2.단일팀 이별 현장 ‘눈물바다’ …“평양냉면 먹으러 와”
  3. 3.“네가 어떻게 나한테”…인형뽑기 때문에 깨진 우정
  4. 4.엘리베이터 ‘소변’ 봤다가…제대로 ‘봉변’
  5. 5.삼성 ‘갤럭시S9’ 공개… 디자인 대신 카메라 기능 개선
  6. 6.고의 교통사고 22번 낸 대부 업체 직원…자녀까지 이용
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.