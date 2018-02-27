[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in urged the North Korean delegation visiting the South for the PyeongChang Olympics closing ceremony to work toward denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula. The two Koreas held high-level talks during the North Korean delegation's stay in the South. Here’s more.



A senior Cheong Wa Dae official says President Moon Jae-in urged Pyongyang to work toward denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, during a meeting held behind closed doors with North Korean Workers' Party Central Committee Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol. The liberal leader tried to convince the visiting delegation that a change in the regime's stance toward nuclear and missile weapons was a prerequisite for starting talks with Washington, and even laid out a detailed plan. According to the top office the North Korean officials listened to President Moon carefully and gave their response. But the details of the conversation have not been disclosed. Moon also emphasized the importance of Pyongyang and Washington holding talks as soon as possible in his meeting with the Chinese Olympic delegation. He urged Washington to lower its barriers and Pyongyang to demonstrate willingness to denuclearize.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "I believe it is immensely important to maintain the inter-Korean dialogue even after the Olympic Games."



The South and the North held a series of high-level talks, with senior national security adviser Chung Eui-yong having lunch with the North Korean delegation. Kim Yong-chol said over lunch that NorthKorea reiterated willingness for dialogue with Washington multiple times, and that the door for the talks is open. President Moon plans to speak on the phone with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to brief him on the results of inter-Korean talks during the Olympics and facilitate dialogue between North Korea and the United States.

Denuclearization Push

