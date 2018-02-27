[Anchor Lead]



A political rift has opened here in South Korea over the cross-border visit made by controversial North Korean official Kim Yong-chol. The disagreement has spilled out onto the streets in the form of protests and even threatens to hold up pending legislation at the National Assembly.



The main opposition Liberty Korea Party has taken to the streets in its blast on Kim Yong-chol, the vice chairman of the North Korean ruling party's Central Committee's visit to South Korea. It vowed to win in the fight to safeguard the free Republic of Korea.



[Soundbite] Rep. Hong Joon-pyo(Chairman, Liberty Korea Party) : "How did we defend this nation? Now pro-N. Korean forces are bringing the country to its end."



The Bareun Future Party also demanded an apology from the President for failing to consider the victims of the 2010 sinking of the Cheonan Navy vessel and their bereaved families.



[Soundbite] Rep. Yoo Seong-min(Joint Chairman, Bareun Future Party) : "Did the President ever consider the tears of mothers who lost their sons in the provocation perpetrated by Kim Yong-chol?"



The ruling Democratic Party criticized the Liberty Korea Party for disrupting the rare opportunity that has been created to help ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The ruling party said the main opposition's protest out on the street is a trick to conceal public anger over the corruption of the former Lee Myung-bak administration and the influence peddling scandal.



[Soundbite] Rep. Choo Mi-ae(Chairwoman, Democratic Party) : "When they were in power, they met Kim with no qualms. Their claim the Moon government should not meet the same figure is far fetched."



Amid the partisan feud, a meeting between party representatives and National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun ended with shouts and no results, clouding prospects of any passages of bills during the time left in this month's parliamentary session. Meanwhile, ex-President Lee Myung-bak visited a memorial in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do Province commemorating the Cheonan sinking. He wrote on social media that he is humiliated by this country that treats the main culprit of the attack as a guest of honor.

