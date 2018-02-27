KBS NEWS

'한국인 위안부 학살' 입증 영상 19초 분량 70여 년 만에 첫 공개
‘한국인 위안부 학살’ 입증 영상 19초 분량 70여 년 만에 첫 공개
1944년 일본군이 한국인 위안부를 학살했다는 사실을 입증하는 영상이 최초로 공개됐다...
Abuse of Power
입력 2018.02.27 (15:13) | 수정 2018.02.27 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prosecutors have interrogated a former Justice Ministry prosecutor who is facing accusations of sexually harassing his junior colleague and later taking retaliatory measures against her to harm her career. He was questioned as suspect on charges of abusing his power.

[Pkg]

Former senior Justice Ministry prosecutor Ahn Tae-geun, who is at the center of the sexual harassment scandal involving female prosecutor Seo Ji-hyun, leaves the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office. He was summoned on Monday to be questioned regarding sexual harassment allegations.

[Soundbite] Ahn Tae-geun(Fmr. Senior Justice Ministry Prosecutor) : "(Do you admit sexual harassment charges?) I answered the prosecutors' questions faithfully."

Ahn is facing two charges. He is suspected of sexually harassing prosecutor Seo at a funeral hall in 2010, and assigning her to the Tongyeong branch of the Changwon District Prosecutors' Office in 2015 as a retaliatory measure. The team investigating the scandal tried to find out whether Ahn sexually abused his female colleague and illegitimately meddled in personnel decisions. However, as the statute of limitations on the sexual harassment charges has expired, the team will likely take legal action against Ahn only if he is found to have abused his power to transfer the female prosecutor to the Tongyeong office. On February 13, the investigators raided the Justice Ministry's prosecutors' office and seized records on Seo's transfer. They also summoned other prosecutors who were in charge of personnel decisions at the time to question them about any illegitimate appointments. The investigators are considering banning Ahn from leaving the country and even requesting an arrest warrant if he is deemed likely to destroy evidence, as he continues to deny the allegations.
