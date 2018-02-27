N. Koreans Depart

[Anchor Lead]



Of all the emotional moments during the PyeongChang Olympics, the inter-Korean joint women's ice hockey team may have shed the most tears. Athletes of the two Koreas bid farewell to one another on Monday – a heartfelt scene. The North Korean delegation to the Olympics including athletes and cheerleaders returned home Monday via the western border land route.



[Pkg]



North Korean athletes who took part in the Winter Games are getting ready to go back home. It's also time to say goodbye for the joint women's ice hockey team. They don't want to let each other go. Embraces continue on amid difficult farewells. Finally, the North Korean players board the bus. Their South Korean teammates who came out early morning to see them off is saddened by the parting that has no promise of a reunion. The bus starts to move and the two sides share their final greetings.



[Soundbite] "Song-hee... Stop crying."



The joint team trained for a month under a unified flag. The South and North Korean athletes who tossed and turned on the ice together achieved in a sense a small unification amongst themselves. 'Goodbye,' 'Safe travel'. When will they be able to meet again? Only tears roll down their faces.



[Soundbite] "Song-hee, I'll see you later."



The North Korean players who symbolized an Olympic of peace and reconciliation are returning home.



[Soundbite] Choi Ji-yeon(Korean Nat’l Women's Ice Hockey Team) : "It'd be better knowing I can see them again but there is no guarantee."



The North Korean cheerleaders, in their first cross-border visit in 13 years, chanted throughout the Olympics, "We are one." They are also heading home. Their last message in South Korea is 'unification.'



[Soundbite] Oh Yong-chol(N. Korean Cheerleading Captain) : "It's heartbreaking for people of same ethnic blood to live apart like this..."



The North Korean athletes and cheerleaders totaling some 290 members played a big part in the popularity of the PyeongChang Games. They have returned home with a promise to meet again.

N. Koreans Depart

입력 2018.02.27 (15:14) 수정 2018.02.27 (16:46) News Today

