Authorities face a dilemma on how to maintain two of the Olympic facilities that were built for the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. The problem is expensive maintenance costs. One of the solutions is to use the facilities in a bid to co-host the Asian Games jointly with North Korea.



The Gangneung Oval. A speed skating rink where athletes from around the world competed fiercely at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. But it remains to be seen if the facility will ever be used again to host competitions. The situation is similar with the Gangneung Hockey Center. Maintaining the facility would result in billions of won in annual deficit. The central and local governments are discussing ways to cover the losses.



[Soundbite] Lee Hee-beom(Head of PyeongChang Olympics Organizing Committee) : "We plan to use it as a sports complex. The central and local governments are discussing ways to cover the maintenance costs."



The prevailing opinion is that the facility must be maintained, at least for the time being so that Korean athletes can train for the Beijing Winter Olympics. Some say that if South and North Korea win the bid to co-host the 2021 Asian Games, they will be not only be able to use the Olympic facilities but improve bilateral relations.



[Soundbite] Choi Moon-soon(Governor, Gangwon-do Prov.) : "Co-hosting the Games with North Korea has a profound meaning, because we will get to operate the facilities in a systematic way for three years."



Many challenges lay ahead though. For instance, obtaining approval from the international community amid sanctions against Pyongyang and convincing the South Korean public. After the successful winter games hosting, Korea is now facing a tough task of how to maintain its Olympic facilities.

