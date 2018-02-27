KBS NEWS

GM Korea Plant
입력 2018.02.27 (15:18) | 수정 2018.02.27 (16:46) News Today
동영상영역 시작
GM Korea Plant 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

It's been two weeks since General Motors Korea announced its decision to close its plant in Gunsan. The repercussions are affecting not only the industrial community but also mom and pop stores and the real estate market, thus spreading effects throughout the Gunsan area as a whole.

[Pkg]

This restaurant alley in downtown Gunsan city is a dozen kilometers away from GM's plant. It's nearly empty even during lunch hours. Sales have been cut to half.

[Soundbite] Yuk Jeong-suk(Restaurant Owner) : "Sales are down by half. We only earn about KRW 100,000 a day on average."

Not only are restaurants closing their doors, but hospitals are also closing down or delaying their openings.

[Soundbite] Lee Gang-hyu(Hospital Director) : "Hospitals that were planning to open before the GM crisis are now hesitating to do so. They are reducing staff and hospital hours."

Taxis also run idle, waiting for customers. There used to be a steady flow of customers heading in the direction of the GM plant.

[Soundbite] (Cab Driver (Voice modified)) : "There are no customers in recent days. Many stores have put up signs that they are up for sale."

Residential units in the plant town as well as apartments in downtown Gunsan have seen very few transactions while sale prices are plummeting.

[Soundbite] (Realtor (Voice modified)) : "The price range used to be around KRW 270-280 Mn. Now it's about KRW 230 Mn. The transaction volume is also considerably down by about one fourth."

It's been two weeks since GM decided to shut down its Gunsan plant. The aftermath is affecting not only the industrial complex but the entire Gunsan area.
  • GM Korea Plant
    • 입력 2018.02.27 (15:18)
    • 수정 2018.02.27 (16:46)
    News Today
