[Anchor Lead]



With the weather getting warmer, people can feel that the spring is drawing nearer. The harvest of flavorful mugwort has already begun in the southern island of Geomun-do.



[Pkg]



This is Geomun-do, the southernmost island in the Dadohae region. Villagers pick mugwort on a hill overlooking the ocean. Baskets are soon filled with the fresh herb. The harvest began a month later than usual due to this winter's severe cold. However, Geomundo mugwort still boasts its strong flavor and vivid color.



[Soundbite] Kim Young-soon(Geomun-do Island Resident) : "Due to strong waves, marine products from Geomun-do Island have rich and unique flavors. The same applies to mugwort. Geomundo mugwort is said to have greater health benefits, since they grow in a tough environment."



It's being processed into various products. The freshly harvested mugwort is ready-to-use after being throughly cleaned and steamed. Geomundo mugwort cost more than double that of other regions, since it is organic and harvested a month earlier.



[Soundbite] Nam Joo-hyun(Geomun-do Island Resident) : "Boiled and frozen mugwort is used to make tea and rice cake. It is also processed as powder. We produce them a lot, as they are popular among consumers."



The savory flavor of mugwort is a telltale sign spring has already arrived in the southern region.

Mugwort Harvest

입력 2018.02.27 (15:20) 수정 2018.02.27 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



With the weather getting warmer, people can feel that the spring is drawing nearer. The harvest of flavorful mugwort has already begun in the southern island of Geomun-do.



[Pkg]



This is Geomun-do, the southernmost island in the Dadohae region. Villagers pick mugwort on a hill overlooking the ocean. Baskets are soon filled with the fresh herb. The harvest began a month later than usual due to this winter's severe cold. However, Geomundo mugwort still boasts its strong flavor and vivid color.



[Soundbite] Kim Young-soon(Geomun-do Island Resident) : "Due to strong waves, marine products from Geomun-do Island have rich and unique flavors. The same applies to mugwort. Geomundo mugwort is said to have greater health benefits, since they grow in a tough environment."



It's being processed into various products. The freshly harvested mugwort is ready-to-use after being throughly cleaned and steamed. Geomundo mugwort cost more than double that of other regions, since it is organic and harvested a month earlier.



[Soundbite] Nam Joo-hyun(Geomun-do Island Resident) : "Boiled and frozen mugwort is used to make tea and rice cake. It is also processed as powder. We produce them a lot, as they are popular among consumers."



The savory flavor of mugwort is a telltale sign spring has already arrived in the southern region.