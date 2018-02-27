KBS NEWS

‘한국인 위안부 학살’ 입증 영상 19초 분량 70여 년 만에 첫 공개
‘한국인 위안부 학살’ 입증 영상 19초 분량 70여 년 만에 첫 공개
1944년 일본군이 한국인 위안부를 학살했다는 사실을 입증하는 영상이 최초로 공개됐다...
[단독] IOC 선수위원, 김연아 대신 중국 장홍
IOC 새 선수위원, 김연아 대신 中 장홍…스포츠 외교력의 현실?
평창올림픽이 시작되면서 가장 관심을 끈 사안 중 하나가 한국인 IOC 위원이 추가로 탄생할 수...

입력 2018.02.27 (15:21) | 수정 2018.02.27 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The prosecution has called for 30 years in prison and a 118 billion won fine for former President Park Geun-hye at the final hearing in her corruption trial Tuesday. Park was indicted on 18 charges including bribery and abuse of power last April. It came as little surprise when the disgraced ex-leader did not turn up at court, forfeiting her chance to make a closing statement. She quit appearing in court months ago when her legal team resigned en masse.
[Anchor Lead]

The prosecution has called for 30 years in prison and a 118 billion won fine for former President Park Geun-hye at the final hearing in her corruption trial Tuesday. Park was indicted on 18 charges including bribery and abuse of power last April. It came as little surprise when the disgraced ex-leader did not turn up at court, forfeiting her chance to make a closing statement. She quit appearing in court months ago when her legal team resigned en masse.
