The prosecution has called for 30 years in prison and a 118 billion won fine for former President Park Geun-hye at the final hearing in her corruption trial Tuesday. Park was indicted on 18 charges including bribery and abuse of power last April. It came as little surprise when the disgraced ex-leader did not turn up at court, forfeiting her chance to make a closing statement. She quit appearing in court months ago when her legal team resigned en masse.

