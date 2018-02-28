Harsh Sentence

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution has demanded 30 years in prison for former President Park Geun-hye. The prosecution said that Park holds the ultimate responsibility for the massive influence-peddling scandal that resulted in her impeachment last year and has tainted the constitutional history of South Korea. Here’s more.



Former President Park Geun-hye did not appear in the final court hearing. The prosecution's final opinion was adamant. They described Park as the person who is ultimately responsible for the massive influence-peddling scandal. Prosecutors also accused the impeached President of causing a national crisis by letting unauthorized people meddle in state affairs. They said that Park had privatized presidential power and damaged the value of the nation's constitution. They also blamed the ex-President for tainting the constitutional history of the nation. The prosecution demanded 30 years in prison for Park, the longest prison term under the current law. They also sought fines of 118.5 billion won for her. In a closing statement, a public defender for Park asked the bench to take into consideration the fact that she had not pursued personal interest as a President, despite her mistakes.



[Soundbite] Lawyer Kang Cheol-koo(Public Defender (Feb. 27)) : "This case is based only on statements from those involved. There is no direct and indirect evidence."



The former President also refused to present a written final statement. A sentence hearing is the only procedure that remains in the first trial. However, another trial will begin on Wednesday over allegations that she received the so-called special activity funds from the National Intelligence Service and meddled in nominations of candidates for lawmakers.



