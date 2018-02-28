Inter-Korean Talks

[Anchor Lead]



The high-level North Korean delegation to the Olympics closing ceremony wrapped up its three-day stay in the South and has returned home. The two sides have agreed that a North Korean delegation and athletes will arrive in the South on March 7 to participate in the upcoming Paralympics, also in PyeongChang.



North Korea's Workers Party Central Committee Vice Chair Kim Yong-chol arrives at the inter-Korean immigration office after wrapping up his three-day stay in the South. He did not respond to journalists' questions.



Kim Yong-chol (Head of N. Korean High-level Delegation) : "(Are you satisfied with the results of your visit to the South?) …"



The eight member delegation returned to the North by land via the Gyeongui route on noon, Tuesday. Prior to its departure, the high-level officials had breakfast with South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and National Intelligence Service Director Seo Hoon. The Ministry of Unification says the two sides agreed to continue improving inter-Korean relations and work toward establishing peace on the Peninsula. During their stay, the North Korean delegation attended the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics and met with President Moon Jae-in. The visitors also got to sit down for talks with top diplomats from the South, including Cheong Wa Dae's senior national security adviser Chung Eui-yong. At a working-level meeting, both sides agreed that a North Korean delegation and athletes will arrive in the South on March 7 by land to participate in the PyeongChang Paralympics. The North Korean delegation promised to abide by the rules of the South, while Seoul pledged to provide necessary accommodations for the visiting teams. The Paralympics delegation is expected to consist of fewer than the initially planned 150 people, as Pyongyang decided not to send an art troupe and cheering squad this time.

