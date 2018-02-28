Wartime Footage

[Anchor Lead]



A graphic video has been unveiled depicting Japanese soldiers who killed Korean sex slaves shortly before the end of the World War Two. Despite the Tokyo government's repeated denials, this brutal war crime has now been disclosed to the public.



[Pkg]



Five or six naked dead bodies were abandoned on a hill. An allied force indifferently takes off socks from one of the corpses. Smoke still rises around a burned corpse. This is a 19-second video taken by a U.S. military photographer in Tengchong, China, on September 15th, 1944. A report from the Allied Forces says that Japanese soldiers shot 30 Korean women to death.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kang Seong-hyun(Seoul National University) : "The discovery of the video will lend support to testimonies about the mass killing. It will serve as crucial material proving war crimes committed by Japanese soldiers."



The video was revealed for the first time in some 70 years through a Seoul National University research team's search at the U.S. National Archives.



[Soundbite] Hisatomo Kobayashi(Japanese Researcher on Japan's Wartime Sexual Enslavement) : "I was greatly shocked after seeing the video. Other Japanese people will be shocked as well."



This short video taken 74 years ago testifies to Japan's wartime sexual enslavement and other brutal acts, despite Tokyo's continued denial.

