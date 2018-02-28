[Anchor Lead]



A Chinese warplane entered the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone near Ieo-do Island on Tuesday which prompted a response from the Korean Air Force. It's the second such trespass this year. It's said to be quite unusual for Chinese aircraft to fly so close to Korean waters.



At 9:34 am Tuesday, a Chinese military plane entered the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone or KADIZ, southwest of Ieo-do Island. At around 11 am, the aircraft flew northward from the southeast of Busan. It then moved further north, some 50 kilometers northwest of Ulleung-do Island, changed course southward and traveled back on the same route then left KADIZ at around 2 pm. The aircraft which flew for nearly four and a half hours in the Korean zone is presumed to be a Y-9 reconnaissance plane. According to an official at Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff it's unusual for China's military aircraft to fly so close to Korea's territorial waters. The nation's Air Force detected the plane approaching KADIZ and immediately dispatched F-15K fighter jets. The JCS issued a warning message to China via the military hotline. Beijing's warplanes have entered the KADIZ already twice this year. The first incident was on January 29. Non-Korean planes must gain the local military's approval at least 24 hours ahead of entering the KADIZ, set up to prevent reckless intrusions into territorial airspace by foreign aircraft. The Seoul government plans to sternly protest the latest incident through various foreign and defense ministry channels.

Airspace Incursion

입력 2018.02.28 (15:11) 수정 2018.02.28 (16:40) News Today

