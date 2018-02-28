[Anchor Lead]



The New York Times reports that North Korea has been exporting materials used in the production of chemical weapons to Syria, citing U.N. investigators. The Syrian government is suspected of using chemical weapons on civilians as recently as an ongoing offensive in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



The New York Times reported that North Korea and Syria had transactions on chemical weapons and ballistic missiles between 2012 and last year. The New York Times cited a U.N. report saying there is evidence that the North supplied materials to Syria to produce chemical weapons and helped it develop ballistic missiles.



[Soundbite] Stéphane Dujarric (U.N. Spokesperson (Feb. 28))



In January 2017, two North Korean ships were caught on their way to Damascus, Syria for carrying acid-resistant tiles to be used on the walls of chemical factories. The North exported at least 40 banned items to Syria, including valves and thermometers used to manufacture chemical weapons as well as parts for ballistic missiles. The U.N. report said that in August 2016 North Korean missile technicians visited Syria to work at local facilities producing chemical weapons and missiles. The United Nations investigators say that the North most likely received cash for developing nuclear and missile weapons in return for exporting banned items and dispatching its technicians to Syria. Meanwhile, France and the U.K. have sent strong warning messages following a revelation by a humanitarian aid group official that the Syrian government forces staged merciless attacks on eastern Ghouta over ten days and used chlorline gas. U.K. Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson warned of military intervention if there is evidence that the Syrian government has used chemical weapons against its own people.

N. Korean Exports

입력 2018.02.28 (15:12) 수정 2018.02.28 (16:40) News Today

