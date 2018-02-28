[Anchor Lead]



Amid the spreading Me Too movement in Korea, the government will immediately dismiss public officials who are fined three million won or more for sexual offenses. It will also operate a pan-government task force against sexual crimes and carry out special inspections on 4,900 public agencies.



[Pkg]



Over five years since 2012, 586 public officials were disciplined for sexual offenses. Sexual assault accounted for the largest number at 286, followed by sexual harassment and prostitution. Some of them faced severe penalties including dismissals and expulsions. But the dismissed officials could regain their positions if they issued complaints with an appeals commission. However that's about to change. Tougher measures will be introduced against public officials who are fined three million won or more, for sexual offenses. They will be subject to immediate dismissals with no right to pursue reinstatement. The government will operate a special report center for 100 days starting March to root out sexual assault and harassment in the public sector. Special inspections will also be carried out on 4,900 public agencies before the end of 2019.



[Soundbite] Chung Hyun-baek(Gender Equality Minister) : "We will also review a system that blocks public officials who are disciplined for sexual offenses from being promoted to directors and other managerial positions."



Also, a pan-government organization headed by the minister of gender equality and family, will closely look into sexual offenses in the private sector, which have surfaced through the Me Too movement. Next month, the Korean government will announce measures to deal with sexual harassment and assault allegations raised in the cultural and art sectors.

Getting Tough

입력 2018.02.28 (15:14) 수정 2018.02.28 (16:40) News Today

