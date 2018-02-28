KBS NEWS

中 장홍은 되고 김연아는 왜?…IOC 선수위원 임명 팩트체크
[팩트체크] IOC 선수위원 임명 …中 장홍은 되고 김연아는 왜?
중국의 장홍이 지난 25일 막을 내린 IOC 총회를 통해 IOC 선수위원으로 임명됐다. 폐회식에서는 동료...
중견배우 최용민 ‘성추행’ 인정…“연기 중단하고 교수직 사퇴”
중견배우 최용민 ‘성추행’ 인정…“연기 중단하고 교수직 사퇴”
성추문에 휩싸인 배우 최용민씨가 과거 성추행 사실을 인정하고 사과했다. 최용민씨는 오늘(28일)...

Household Chemicals
입력 2018.02.28 (15:16) | 수정 2018.02.28 (16:40) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Household chemicals used in daily life can pose serious health risks, especially to children. Many blame the lack of safety packaging in domestic household chemical based products.

[Pkg]

This woman has to constantly keep her eyes on the youngest of her four children, who is just four years old. That's because her son keeps touching, opening and even tasting everything he can get his hands on.

[Soundbite] Kim Hye-won(Mother of Four Children) : "My son once opened a bottle of a cleaner and touched it with his hands as it spilled out. It was scary."

The Korean Consumer Agency says that most of the children's accidents involving household chemicals occur when they are consumed by children or when they come in contact with their eyes or skin. Accidents involving cleaning products accounted for 34 percent. They were followed by accidents involving air fresheners, dehumidifiers and synthetic detergents. Children in Korea are especially prone to accidents because of the weak regulations on child-protection packaging of domestic household chemicals. Child-protection packaging is necessary to prevent children from opening chemical products. The European Union, Canada, Australia and other countries mandate child-resistant packaging for all consumer goods, whereas in Korea this applies only to five items, such as cleaners, adhesives and coating agents -- and only if they are liquids.

[Soundbite] Shin Kook-beom(Korea Consumer Agency) : "In addition to liquids, hazardous items are also available in the form of powder and emulsion. They also need child-protection packaging."

The Korea Consumer Agency has requested the relevant government agencies to expand the list of products subject to child-protection packaging to the level of other countries and include stronger warning labels on product packaging.
